IPL 2017: David Warner's dismissal was key in our win over SRH, says RPS pacer Shardul Thakur

Hyderabad: The dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner was the turning point in the match, Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) bowler Shardul Thakur said after his side's 12-run win.

"Warner and Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) were going strong. When Warner got out, I would say that was the turning point. Later, we also wanted Yuvi's wicket. In the death overs, it can go either way. So, it went our way," he said at the post-match press conference.

Though Warner put up a strong fight, scoring 40 runs in 34 balls, other batsmen struggled to find rhythm.

"We all felt it was a 50-50 game when they needed 41 run from four overs and Yuvraj was still there. But, we were always on the plus because the pitch was not favouring batsmen that well. It was not a high-scoring pitch. So, four overs 41 defendable. We just backed ourselves and went hard at it," he said.

He complemented all-rounder Ben Stokes for his effort in winning matches for the side.

"Everyone knows what he (Stokes) is capable of. He is delivering it in the middle. It was important for the team as well for him to do well. He covers up the all-rounder slot. He contributes both with the bat and the ball. His role play is important for the team. By far, he has clicked and won us many games," he said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad bowler Siddharth Kaul appreciated the Pune bowlers for tilting the game in their favour.

"They bowled really well in the last overs. The wicket was helping them in the second innings," he said.

He expressed happiness over the way he is bowling.

"It's really going well.I am executing really well the plans for the team.. Whenever situation demands and whatever the captain needed, I am trying to do that," Kaul said.