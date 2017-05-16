IPL 2017: Ben Stokes, Jos Butler should have stayed for the playoffs, says Kevin Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen lashed out at England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), labeling the decision to recall Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes as 'pathetic'.

Mumbai Indians' Jos Butler and Rising Pune Supergiant's Ben Stokes were initially allowed to miss England's three-game ODI series against Ireland but now the duo has been recalled by the England Cricket Board (ECB)

“I think it's pathetic. An absolute shambles. Stokes should be playing in the semi-final and the final. The last week of the IPL is a huge occasion,” Pietersen told Sky Sports.

Absolutely PATHETIC that @benstokes38 & @josbuttler have to go drink a few beers in Spain instead of playing IPL finals! — KP (@KP24) May 14, 2017

“Just speak to him, speak to Jos Buttler, they'll talk about how much it has helped their development being out there. What are they going to Spain for? To field a couple of balls? He should be playing in the IPL,” he added. Buttler was an integral figure in Mumbai's strong batting line-up as the English opener promised a blistering start alongside Parthiv Patel. Rohit Sharma's side were arguably dependent on Buttler's exploits at the start of each innings, however, Mumbai need to make sure his absence does not cost them a place in the final.

“I'm going to be in Mumbai for the semi-final on Tuesday and I'm excited by that as a commentator – that stadium is electric. It's only going to be benefiting English cricket for that bloke to be playing on Tuesday, getting his team to a final on Sunday, and then possibly lifting the trophy. He is the kind of player that could do that,” said Pietersen.

Had an amazing time with the @punesupergiants in this years #ipl10 big last game for me today,hopefully we can get the win and get through to the finals,thanks to everyone involved and to the fans who have been amazing #rpsg A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on May 13, 2017 at 11:27pm PDT

Stokes, on the other hand, proved why he was signed for a record fee after smashing an unbeaten century against Gujarat Lions and was quite impressive with the ball as well to help the Supergiant seal the second spot ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pietersen referenced the tweet that Buttler shared and said that it shows how much he enjoyed the IPL experience. The former England player added that the experience has helped him develop, especially being coached by Mahela Jayawardene.

A HUGE thank you to everyone involved with @mipaltan. @IPL has again been an amazing experience. Good luck tonight boys! #CricketMeriJaanpic.twitter.com/qJgMhxo8Zo — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 13, 2017

“It's just incredible for your learning and your development as a player to play in these conditions. I promise you, you can learn a heck of a lot from playing in India. The one thing that all international players learn from is the ability to go to India, to have success in India, to have friends in India, which makes [it easier] travelling the sub-continent – which are big, big tours because the BCCI is where the money is at,” concluded Pietersen.