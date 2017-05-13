IPL 2017: Australian cricketers will continue to play league despite CA's offer, says Michael Clarke

Kolkata: Cricket Australia (CA) may be trying its best to stop their premier cricketers from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with separate contracts but former skipper Michael Clarke is confident that Steve Smith or David Warner would keep coming back year after year.

According to a recent report in Fairfax Media, Smith, Warner and fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were contacted individually in recent weeks with verbal offers of three-year deals rather than standard one-year central contracts on the condition that they sit out the IPL.

"Warner will be coming to the IPL. Smith will be coming as well. They love it over here. I don't know one Australia cricketer, who does not have a good time after playing in the IPL. You will continue to see Australians cricketers being a part of the IPL. I am certainly coming back, not to play though (laughs)," Clarke said during a promotional event.

"I don't think it's fair for me to comment on something I don't know enough about. I was given every opportunity in my career to play in IPL. Unfortunately, injuries restricted my career in IPL. I was fortunate to play one year with Pune Warriors back then and enjoyed. It's a wonderful tournament and a great thing for cricket. There's room for three formats," he added.

Asked if he has now become pro-IPL as he is also a part of the commentators' panel, Clarke retorted: "I am not batting against anybody as I am retired. Cricket Australia was always supportive with me."

Clarke also named a host of Indian players, who have caught his attention.

"Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal), Nitish Rana from Mumbai Indians and Rishabh Pant from Delhi Daredevils. There's so much of talent in Indian cricket and that's why I love IPL. IPL exposes talents at a young age. Big Bash League has done exactly the same.