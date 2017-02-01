IPL-10 to start from 5 April; existing processes for vendor deals to continue

New Delhi: The BCCI Committee of Administrators (COA) on Wednesday confirmed that the 10th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence according to schedule on 5 April while the existing processes for availing the services and appointment of vendors will continue.

"The IPL 2017 season will commence as scheduled from 5 April 2017. The IPL operational timelines for 2017 season will be communicated shortly by the BCCI/IPL management team," a media release stated.

"The Committee of Administrators (COA) met the concerned BCCI officials today (on Wednesday) to take stock of the urgent and important matters mainly concerning the successful conduct of IPL 2017.

The COA has issued directions that the existing processes for availing the services and the appointment of the vendors for IPL will continue for this season," the release further stated.

The four-member panel headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai also had assurance for franchises.

"The COA further assures the franchisees and all the stakeholders that all the IPL preparations will be promptly dealt with under the supervision and directions of the COA by the BCCI/IPL management team," it stated.