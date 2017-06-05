You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. International friendlies: Belgian forward Eden Hazard out for four months due to ankle injury

International friendlies: Belgian forward Eden Hazard out for four months due to ankle injury

SportsAFPJun, 05 2017 16:06:29 IST

Brussels: Chelsea's Belgium international star Eden Hazard has fractured his ankle, the Belgian football federation confirmed late on Sunday.

The 26-year-old playmaker sustained the injury training with the national side and will miss Monday's friendly against the Czech Republic and a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Estonia on Friday.

Belgium's forward Eden Hazard scores during the FIFA World Cup 2018 football qualification match between Belgium and Bosnia and Herzegovina, at the King Baudouin Stadium, on October 7, 2016 in Brussels. / AFP PHOTO / JOHN THYS

File photo of Eden Hazard. AFP

A tweet from his national team read: "Medical imaging showed that @hazardeden10 has a fracture in his right ankle #belcze #estbel #roadtorussia."

According to press reports, Hazard will undergo surgery on Monday and could be out for four months.

Belgium top Group H of the European qualification process with 13 points from five matches. The group also contains Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia and Gibraltar.

Hazard was instrumental in helping Chelsea regain the Premiere League title this season scoring 16 goals in the process. The Belgian had a torrid 2015-16 which saw Chelsea finish 10th in the Premier League.

Hazard won't be available for Belgium's qualifying matches against Estonia and Gibraltar as well as the start of the 2017-18 Premier League season with Chelsea.

However, Belgium have been provided a boost as captain Vincent Kompany looks set to return having been out of the national squad for more than two years due to various injuries.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 04:06 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 04:06 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
2Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
3Jun 7PAK Vs SA
4Jun 8IND Vs SL
5Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores