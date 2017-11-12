International friendlies: Spain's Isco withdraws from squad ahead of Russia game

Madrid: Real Madrid playmaker Isco withdrew on Sunday from the Spain squad for Tuesday's friendly away to Russia in preparation for next year's World Cup due to a thigh injury.

On his return to his native Malaga, Isco was given a standing ovation as he limped off 25 minutes from time in Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Costa Rica after a reckless challenge from Kendall Waston.

"The medical services of his club, who have been informed by the doctors of the national team, will be the ones who will assess the treatment that the player must follow from now," the Spanish Football Federation said in a statement.

The 25-year-old, who has been a shining light in an otherwise disappointing season so far for Real, now faces a race against time to be fit for Saturday's derby at city rivals Atletico Madrid.