International friendlies: Spain ride on David Silva's brace to hand Costa Rica a 5-0 drubbing

Malaga: Spain's stunning form under coach Julen Lopetegui continued as David Silva scored twice in a 5-0 friendly thrashing of Costa Rica in Malaga on Saturday.

Andres Iniesta, Jordi Alba and Alvaro Morata also netted in a one-sided display from the 2010 World Champions.

The only negative for Spain was the sight of local hero Isco being asked to be substituted after being hit with a tough tackle from Costa Rica defender Kendall Waston, who was immediately hauled off after being booked for the challenge.

The Real Madrid midfielder, who is from Malaga and spent two impressive seasons playing at La Rosaleda before moving to Madrid, was given a standing ovation as he left the pitch.

Lopetegui opted to rest Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, instead handing a first team debut to Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but otherwise played a familiar-looking team to the side that swept to the top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Silva, Isco and Iniesta combined to stunning effect throughout the game, with the Manchester City midfielder laying on the pass for his former Valencia teammate Alba to thrash past Costa Rica's stand-in goalkeeper Danny Carvajal in the sixth minute.

Carvajal was deputising for the injured Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and had a torrid night.

He spilled a Silva shot into the path of Morata for Spain's second midway through the first half.

Silva's tidy finish from a narrow angle made it 3-0 early in the second half, before shots from distance by Iniesta and Silva again sealed the rout.

Spain next travel to World Cup hosts Russia on Tuesday.