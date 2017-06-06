International friendlies: Michy Batshuayi, Marouane Fellaini on target as Belgium beat Czech Republic

Brussels: Belgium edged the Czech Republic 2-1 in a friendly with Michy Batshuayi and Marouane Fellaini scoring on either side of a Michael Krmencik goal for the World Cup favourites on Monday.

Batshuayi highlighted his fine form with a low drive across goal after being teed up by strike partner Romelu Lukaku to open the scoring in the 25th minute.

However, the Czechs equalised after four minutes through Krmencik after a defensive mix-up between Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and teammate Kevin De Bruyne gave the Czech forward an easy tap in.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez made changes in the second half and Manchester United midfielder Fellaini equalised from fellow substitute Dries Mertens' corner in the 52nd minute.

The Czechs were unlucky not to walk away with at least a draw from King Baudouin Stadium after they twice hit the post with low shots.

Belgium were missing star player Eden Hazard who fractured his ankle in training and underwent surgery on it on Monday.

The match saw Belgium captain Vincent Kompany return to the starting 11 after being out of the national team for two years due to injury.

Belgium face Estonia in their Group H World Cup qualifying campaign on 10 June.