International friendlies: Manchester City's out-of-favour midfielder Yaya Toure set for surprise Ivory Coast return

Abidjan: Ivory Coast’s Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, who turns 35 in May, will return to international football more than three years since his last game for his country after being named in the squad for friendlies in France next week.

Toure has shunned internationals since leading the Ivorians to the African Nations Cup title in early 2015 but made a surprise announcement in December that he wanted to return despite the country failing to reach this year’s World Cup.

Eric Bailly of Manchester United and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, both just back from injury, were also named by caretaker coach Ibrahim Kamara in a 24-man squad to play Togo on 24 March and Moldova three days later, both in Beauvais.