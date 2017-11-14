You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

International friendlies: Gabriel Jesus could be Brazil's 'new Ronaldo,' says teammate Dani Alves

SportsReutersNov, 14 2017 16:36:16 IST

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has the technical ability and mental toughness to emulate former World Cup winning striker Ronaldo, Dani Alves has said ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against England.

File image of Brazils Gabriel Jesus with Neymar. Reuters

File image of Brazils Gabriel Jesus with Neymar. Reuters

Jesus has enjoyed a terrific start to his club career in England with Manchester City and the 20-year-old has also formed a potent combination with Neymar that helped Brazil book their spot in next year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

"I wasn’t joking when I called him the new Ronaldo," Alves told British media of similarities to the three-times FIFA World Player of the Year.

"He’s already great and will get better. For all that he’s done, all that he’s achieved, there’s no pressure."

"He’s doing what he loves."

Brazil come into the game at Wembley on the back of a 3-1 win over Japan in a friendly on Friday.


Published Date: Nov 14, 2017 04:36 pm | Updated Date: Nov 14, 2017 04:36 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories