International friendlies: France coach Didier Deschamps slams team's lack of aggression in Colombia loss

Saint-Denis: France coach Didier Deschamps hit out at his team's lack of aggressiveness as they squandered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 friendly home defeat by Colombia on Friday.

Les Bleus opened a 2-0 advantage courtesy of goals by Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar before losing their composure at the Stade de France, less than three months before the World Cup in Russia.

Luis Muriel, Radamel Falcao and Juan Quintero scored for Colombia, who were the more determined side in an entertaining encounter.

"We suffered a lot. They were more aggressive, and we failed to put speed in our game," said Deschamps.

"We had a great opening first half hour then Colombia gave us a lesson of aggressiveness and we sometimes were complacent."

According to Deschamps, who as a player captained France to their only world title in 1998, his side were not at their usual best.

"I can't be happy. We failed to be up to high-level standards in the second half," he said.

"As far as willpower and determination are concerned, we were behind them tonight."

Centre back Raphael Varane echoed the coach's point of view.

"We lacked concentration after a good start," the Real Madrid player said.

"This is the kind of game we need to improve, we need to learn from our mistakes."

France, who were drawn in the World Cup Group C with Denmark, Peru and Australia, next face tournament hosts Russia in St Petersburg.

Colombia, who are in Group H with Japan, Poland and Senegal, will take on Australia in London.