International friendlies: Edinson Cavani could miss Uruguay's clash against Italy due to injury

SportsAFPJun, 05 2017 16:40:10 IST

Paris: Uruguayan international striker Edinson Cavani could miss Wednesday's friendly against Italy after picking up an injury playing against the Republic of Ireland, coach Oscar Tabarez said on Monday.

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring against Brazil during their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier football match in Montevideo, Uruguay, on March 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / DANTE FERNANDEZ

The Paris Saint-Germain striker went off with an unspecified muscle injury just 12 minutes into the friendly at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

"Cavani has to undergo tests to find out exactly what the problem is but for me it seems difficult for him to play against Italy," said Tabarez after Uruguay's 3-1 defeat to Ireland.

Cavani, 30, was voted French players' player of the year thanks to his 49 goals in all competitions for PSG, 35 of which were scored in Ligue 1 during the 2016-2017 season.

PSG won the Coupe de France (French Cup) and Coupe de la Ligue (French League Cup) in 2016-17 but could only finish second in Ligue 1 behind champions AS Monaco.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 04:40 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 04:40 pm

