International friendlies: Defender Giorgio Chiellini out of Italy matches with thigh injury

Rome: Defender Giorgio Chiellini has withdrawn from Italy’s training sessions ahead of this month’s international friendlies because of a thigh strain, his club Juventus said on Monday.

The Azzurri play Argentina in Manchester on 23 March and England at Wembley four days later under the leadership of interim coach Luigi Di Biagio, who replaced Gian Piero Ventura in November after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

The 33-year-old Chiellini, capped 96 times by Italy, picked up the injury in Juve’s 0-0 draw at Spal on Saturday. The Turin club said the injury would be evaluated over the next two days.

Juve’s next match is against AC Milan on 31 March, followed by the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on 3 April.