Indonesia SSP: Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy march to second round

SportsPTIJun, 15 2017 00:25:28 IST

Jakarta: Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy advanced to the second round of the men's singles competition at the Indonesia Super Series premier on Wednesday.

File image of HS Prannoy. Twitter/ @PRANNOYHSPRI

File image of India's HS Prannoy. Twitter/ @PRANNOYHSPRI

The world No. 29 Prannoy saw off 20th ranked Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-13 21-18 in a 43-minute battle. He will next face top seeded Malaysian Lee Chong Wei.

Srikanth then staved off a challenge from Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-15 17-21 21-16 in a 56-minute match. He is likely to clash with fourth seeded Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark next.

After back-to-back titles at Singapore and Thailand, B Sai Praneeth bowed out in the opening round following a 14-21 18-21 loss against second seeded Son Wan Ho of Korea in 40 minutes.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also suffered a 9-21 19-21 loss against Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

It was also curtains for Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy after the duo suffered a 21-19 19-21 13-21 loss to the Indonesia combo of Dian Fitriani and Nadya Melati.


Published Date: Jun 14, 2017 11:12 pm | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 12:25 am

