Indonesia SSP: India's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter main draws

Jakarta: India's rising men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty notched up twin wins to enter the main draw of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier badminton in Jakarta on Monday.

Satwik and Chirag defeated Indonesian pair of Altof Barriq and Reinard Dhanriano 22-20, 21-9 in 30 minutes in the first qualifying match.

The duo then saw off Indonesians combo of Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Frengky Wijaya Putra 21-18, 21-16 in 36 minutes to make it to opening round of main draw of the tournament.

Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will start their campaign at the women's singles on Tuesday. While Saina will play Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, Sindhu will also face a Thai shuttler in Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy will also begin their campaign on Tuesday.