Indonesia SSP: HS Prannoy blanks Anthony Sinisuka Ginting; faces top seed Lee Chong Wei next

Jakarta: Indian shuttler H S Prannoy advanced to the second round of the men's singles competition with a straight-game win over local hope Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at the Indonesia Super Series Premier on Wednesday.

The world No. 29 Prannoy saw off 20th ranked Anthony 21- 13 21-18 in a 43-minute battle. He will next face top seeded Malaysian Lee Chong Wei.

After back-to-back titles at Singapore and Thailand, B Sai Praneeth bowed out in the opening round following a 14-21 18-21 loss against second seeded Son Wan Ho of Korea in 40 minutes.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also suffered a 9-21 19-21 loss against Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

It was also curtains for Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy after the duo suffered a 21-19 19-21 13-21 loss to the Indonesia combo of Dian Fitriani and Nadya Melati.