Indonesia SSP final: Where and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Kasumasa Sakai, coverage on TV and live streaming

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated World No 1 Son Wan Ho to enter the men's singles final of the Indonesian Superseries Premier after HS Prannoy was ousted by Japan's Kazumasa Sakai in the first semi-final on Saturday.

World No 22 Srikanth played with dexterity to win 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 against the South Korean Son Wan. He will face Sakai in the final on Sunday at the Jakarta Convention Center.

The first game looked like a cake-walk for the Indian ace shuttler – who won 21-15 with ease. The only point where Son looked a bit dangerous was when he came close 10-12 from 6-11 but failed to capitalise at the end.

In the second game, World No 1 Son made a come back after trailing 4-6 to rely on his deft net-game to equalise one game apiece with a 21-14 win.

The final game remained stiff until the very end with none of the shuttlers giving any space to the opponents. Son edged ahead with a 13-10 lead but Srikanth kept firing winners to equalise at the 14-point mark and even held a point lead.

But Son didn't flinch and kept rallying hard till the end to find crucial points. With the match reaching a tipping point in terms of intensity at 20-all, both the shuttlers felt the heat. While Srikanth banged a smash at the net, Son erred in hitting long. But the Indian kept his nerve to edge past Son and win 24-22.

In the final, Srikanth will eye his third Superseries title after victories in the 2014 China Open and the 2015 India Open.

Here's all you need to know about catching Sunday's action live:

When will the Kidambi Srikanth vs Kazumasa Sakai match be played?

Srikanth Kidambi will take on Kazumasa Sakai in the men's singles final on 18 June.

How do I watch the Kidambi Srikanth vs Kazumasa Sakai clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS

Follow our live blog for live scores and updates from the final day of the Indonesia Superseries Premier