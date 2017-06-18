Indonesia SSP final: From Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan, Twitterati hails Kidambi Srikanth's 'historic' victory

India's Kidambi Srikanth overcame the challenge of Japan's Kazumasa Sakai in the Indonesia Superseries Premier to become the first Indian man to have won a Superseries Premier, Superseries and a Grand Prix Gold title.
In what was termed as a 'Super Sunday' for Indian sports fans, India were slated to play Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final and the Hockey World League Semi-Final.
Chak de India. Let's make it a memorable day for Indian sports. @msdhoni@imVkohli@16Sreejesh@ImRo45@YUVSTRONG12@imsardarsingh8
— Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) June 18, 2017
Srikanth got the country off to a good start by winning the Superseries Premier title. Coming freshly after clinching silver at the Singapore Superseries – losing to India's Sai Praneeth in the final – World No 22 Srikanth did one better to become the first Indian man to win at the Indonesia Open. Suitably, Twitter started pouring in well-deserved accolades to commemorate his historic victory. The decision-makers of the country congratulated Srikanth on his success.
Congratulations @srikidambi! We are extremely delighted on your victory in the Indonesia Open Super Series tournament. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2017
.@srikidambi wins #IndonesiaOpen! Only Indian man to win a Superseries Premier, Superseries & Grand Prix Gold title. Brilliant champ! Proud! pic.twitter.com/S7T2sx6C4l — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) June 18, 2017
Congratulations @srikidambi for winning the Indonesia open. India is proud of you!! #IndonesiaSSPpic.twitter.com/zXqEGGSuvt
— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) June 18, 2017
Congratulations Srikanth! One final in the bag. Now for the other! https://t.co/OcWBiv3LnA — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 18, 2017
Congratulations to Kidambi Srikanth on winning the Indonesian Open- a big day for Indian Badminton! @srikidambihttps://t.co/vuWUzACMR4 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 18, 2017
1st Indian man to win the Indonesia Superseries Premier title. Congratulations @srikidambi#IndonesiaSuperSeries#KidambiSrikanthpic.twitter.com/Ep2FcOETs4 — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 18, 2017
Great news,@srikidambi defeats Kazumasa Sakai to win #IndonesiaOpen#SuperSeries title!Wat a proud moment for game of Badminton n for India! pic.twitter.com/GX9rKAzlvR — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 18, 2017
The congratulatory tweets transcended the barriers of competition with champions from badminton and other sports too extending their wishes
@srikidambi congrats broooo !! 💪💪 — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) June 18, 2017
Super super super @srikidambi👏🏼Congratulations👍🏼😊 — Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) June 18, 2017
Congratulations Kidambi Srikanth on becoming the first Indian to win the #IndonesiaOpen . Ek killa Fateh. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 18, 2017
Congratulation @srikidambi for winning the title and becoming world No 2 ...... proud moment 👏👏pic.twitter.com/wzH7VipFfg — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) June 18, 2017
Congratulations @srikidambi on winning #IndonesiaSSP. Top start 👌 Now for our cricket and hockey teams to finish the job 😃#GoWell#IndvPak — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) June 18, 2017
Cinema, the other love for Indians, took to Twitter to congratulate the 24-year-old shuttler.
congratulations .. proud of you !! Srikanth Kidambi, you make us proud to be Indians .. !!! https://t.co/zj7UcPluox — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2017
Congratulations Srikanth Kidambi . You make India proud. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/TG9CLKTxuO — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 18, 2017
Proud @srikidambi!!! Congratulations 🇮🇳 #Win#Ind#IndonesiaOPEN2017https://t.co/9SpbK9rlJN — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 18, 2017
Sports commentators and analysts took out time from their assignments to congratulate the Indonesia Open Champion
Wow congrats to @srikidambi 💪🏽 — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) June 18, 2017
Good news for Indian sports fans. Kidambi Srikanth wins Indonesian Open! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 18, 2017
The new president of the Badminton Association of India expressed his pride and announced a cash award.
Congrats @srikidambi on your superb win at #IndonesiaSSP Finals. You've made us all proud. Glad to announce Re 5 lakh award from @BAI_Mediapic.twitter.com/hiR9N8kEAZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2017
Srikanth's victory adds one more feather to the already splitting-at-the-seams hat of Pullela Gopichand...
One more day, one more champ
When history of Indian sport is written, Pullela Gopichand will be seen as Dronacharya of our times. Has anyone trained more champs? — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 17, 2017
Published Date: Jun 18, 2017 06:37 pm | Updated Date: Jun 18, 2017 06:37 pm