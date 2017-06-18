Indonesia SSP final: From Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan, Twitterati hails Kidambi Srikanth's 'historic' victory

India's Kidambi Srikanth overcame the challenge of Japan's Kazumasa Sakai in the Indonesia Superseries Premier to become the first Indian man to have won a Superseries Premier, Superseries and a Grand Prix Gold title.

In what was termed as a 'Super Sunday' for Indian sports fans, India were slated to play Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final and the Hockey World League Semi-Final.

Srikanth got the country off to a good start by winning the Superseries Premier title. Coming freshly after clinching silver at the Singapore Superseries – losing to India's Sai Praneeth in the final – World No 22 Srikanth did one better to become the first Indian man to win at the Indonesia Open. Suitably, Twitter started pouring in well-deserved accolades to commemorate his historic victory. The decision-makers of the country congratulated Srikanth on his success.

Congratulations @srikidambi! We are extremely delighted on your victory in the Indonesia Open Super Series tournament. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2017

Congratulations @srikidambi for winning the Indonesia open. India is proud of you!! #IndonesiaSSPpic.twitter.com/zXqEGGSuvt — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) June 18, 2017

The congratulatory tweets transcended the barriers of competition with champions from badminton and other sports too extending their wishes

Cinema, the other love for Indians, took to Twitter to congratulate the 24-year-old shuttler.

Sports commentators and analysts took out time from their assignments to congratulate the Indonesia Open Champion

The new president of the Badminton Association of India expressed his pride and announced a cash award.

Congrats @srikidambi on your superb win at #IndonesiaSSP Finals. You've made us all proud. Glad to announce Re 5 lakh award from @BAI_Mediapic.twitter.com/hiR9N8kEAZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2017

Srikanth's victory adds one more feather to the already splitting-at-the-seams hat of Pullela Gopichand...

One more day, one more champ