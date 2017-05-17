India's U-17 World Cup team play out 1-1 draw against second division club of Paris League

New Delhi: The Indian U-17 World Cup team played out a 1-1 draw against second division club side of the Paris League, Saint Leu as part of the exposure trip of Europe.

In the first half, the Indian colts dominated possession but lacked the necessary firepower upfront to give them the lead.

In the 28th minute, Shubham's shot was saved by the opposition custodian after he latched onto a through pass by Shahajahan.

Boris proved to be a threat on the flanks but his crosses in the box failed to find Indian forwards upfront.

However, in the 58th minute, the French side took the lead after Remi found the net following up on Dheeraj's clearance which did not go the distance.

In the 72nd minute, Komal put India back on level terms as he latched onto a long goal-kick to score and to make it 1 -1.