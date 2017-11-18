India's Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan put up stellar show to claim bronze medal in Swedish Open

Stockholm: India's star doubles pair A Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan put up a stellar show in the Seamaster 2017 World Tour Swedish Open late on Friday to seize a bronze medal.

They upset the top seeds of the tournament, Quadri Aruna from Nigeria and Diogo Carvalho from Portugal, 3-1 to make it to the semifinals in style. But they lost 1-3 (10-12, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11) to Hong Kongs Kwan Kit Ho and Chun Ting Wong to miss out on the chance to make the title round.

Earlier in the day, Sharath and Sathiyan won the opening game 11-7. But the Nigerian-Portugal pair came right back, winning it 11-13 after an intense battle.

The Indians, however, were on top after that, taking the encounter 11-8, 11-4.

Sharath and Sathiyan took the long route into the quarters, beating Englands Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford 3-2. They lost the first two games 4-11, 10-12 but recovered well to win the last three 12-10, 11-8, 11-8.