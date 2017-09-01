India's Joshna Chinappa gains two places to end up 12th in latest PSA rankings

New Delhi: India's highest ranked squash player, Joshna Chinappa, has gained two places to be 12th in the latest PSA rankings.

Chinappa made the main draw of the China Open earlier this week before losing in the opening round.

Her teammate Dipika Pallikal moved up a place to be 21st. Pallikal had lost to Chinappa in the China Open qualifiers.

Both Pallikal and Chinappa will be seen in action at the HKFC International in Hong Kong next week.

Among the male players, Saurav Ghosal dropped a place to be 28th while Vikram Malhotra was on 62, Harinder Pal Sandhu on 66 and Mahesh Mangaonkar on 67.