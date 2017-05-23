India's Jhulan Goswami says she plays for 'love for sport' rather than individual records

Kolkata: Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women's One Day Internationals (ODIs), says she never played for records and feels that the team's triumph in the quadrangular series in South Africa was good preparation for the World Cup beginning next month.

The 34-year-old had recently surpassed the record of 180 wickets, previously held by the Australian fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick for nearly 10 years.

She now has a tally of 185 after her match-winning 3/22 in their eight-wicket win over South Africa to win the Quadrangular Series, in Potchefstroom on 21 May.

"Individual records don't matter much in a team sport. I never played for records but for the love for sport. You achieve milestones when you keep playing," Jhulan told reporters after her arrival from South Africa.

Jhulan leads the list with the three names below her having already retired.

In the list, the only Indian in the top 10 is the retired Neetu David (141 wickets) at No 4.

"I am glad that I could achieve a few things on the way. I always played the game with love and passion, maybe that's why I could achieve the milestones," she said.

Captain Mithali Raj, who scored an unbeaten 62 to steer the side home along with Punam Raut (70*), became the first Indian captain to lead the side in 100 ODIs, and third overall behind England's Charlotte Edwards (117) and Australian Belinda Clark (101).

"The series was very tough. It was a hard and bouncy wicket. We played good cricket throughout the series. It feels great that we could win the trophy," Jhulan said of the series that also featured Zimbabwe and Ireland.

"We prepared for this series for six months and we have played well. It has really helped that we all could perform individually. Everyone tried to contribute."

But the real test for Indian side will be in the World Cup in England where they open their campaign against the host nation on 24 June.

"It's a long tournament and that too will be in England. It will be tough. You have to be mentally strong. We will see where we stand."

India are clubbed with defending champions Australia, New Zealand and the hosts England in a tough group A.

"There we will see how much good cricket we have played over the month. World Cup is very important and the ultimate goal. The women cricketers want to do well in ICC tournaments so that a platform is created. This series was planned so that we could get to play more and more matches before the World Cup... To give the young cricketers an experience of playing at least 25-30 ODIs."

"This was a preparatory series. We would achieve the ultimate goal if we could play consistently in the World Cup," Jhulan concluded.