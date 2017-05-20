India's Divij Sharan-Purav Raja stun fancied pair of Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky

Bordeaux:India's Divij Sharan and Purav Raja beat the fancied pairing of Leander Paes and American Scott Lipsky to enter the men's doubles final at the Bordeaux Challenger tennis event on Friday.

Third seeds Raja and Sharan got the better of second seeds Paes and Lipsky 6-2, 6-3 in a lop-sided semi-final. The loss for Paes comes close to a month after the veteran was controversially dropped from India's Davis Cup sqaud in April.

For a while now, Paes' form has been dwindling as a doubles player.

Before winning his first title of the 2017 season in April with Adil Shamasdin at Leon, the last silverware Paes won on the ATP World Tour was in 2015 when he triumphed at Auckland with South African Raven Klaasen.

Presently ranked 52 in the world, Paes' last Grand Slam title in the men's doubles event came in 2013 with Radek Stepanek at the US Open. In mixed doubles, he is still a force to be reckoned with, winning three titles with Martina Hingis in 2015 and the French Open last season.