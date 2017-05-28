You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. India's CA Bhavani Devi wins gold in Iceland's Turnoi Satellite Fencing Championship

India's CA Bhavani Devi wins gold in Iceland's Turnoi Satellite Fencing Championship

SportsPTIMay, 28 2017 16:03:28 IST

Chennai: India's CA Bhavani Devi has won the gold medal in the sabre event of the Turnoi Satellite Fencing Championship held at Reykjavik in Iceland.

In the final on Saturday, she beat Sarah Jane Hampson of Great Britain 15-13 on points, said a press note in Reykajvik.

File image of Indian Fencer CA Bhavani Devi. PTI

File image of Indian Fencer CA Bhavani Devi. PTI

l fencing event. She had previously won a silver medal in a satellite event.

She now trains at the Sports Authority of India centre at Thalassery.

"This is my third time in this competition. I have lost in quarter finals in previous years. Now I have won my first medal. It is also the first medal in world level competition as I have won medals in Asian and Commonwealth championships," a delighted Bhavani told PTI from Reykajvik.

The competition was tough from the quarterfinals onwards, she said and added that in the semifinal and final, the British fencers made her work very hard for victory.


Published Date: May 28, 2017 04:04 pm | Updated Date: May 28, 2017 04:03 pm

Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores