India's CA Bhavani Devi wins gold in Iceland's Turnoi Satellite Fencing Championship

Chennai: India's CA Bhavani Devi has won the gold medal in the sabre event of the Turnoi Satellite Fencing Championship held at Reykjavik in Iceland.

In the final on Saturday, she beat Sarah Jane Hampson of Great Britain 15-13 on points, said a press note in Reykajvik.

l fencing event. She had previously won a silver medal in a satellite event.

She now trains at the Sports Authority of India centre at Thalassery.

"This is my third time in this competition. I have lost in quarter finals in previous years. Now I have won my first medal. It is also the first medal in world level competition as I have won medals in Asian and Commonwealth championships," a delighted Bhavani told PTI from Reykajvik.

The competition was tough from the quarterfinals onwards, she said and added that in the semifinal and final, the British fencers made her work very hard for victory.