Indian Women's League: India Gandhi ASE come from behind to record narrow win over India Rush SC

Shillong: Indira Gandhi Academy SE (IGASE) notched up a 2-1 win over India Rush Soccer Club in a Hero Indian Women's League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday.

Forward Pradeepa opened the scoring in the 15th minute for IGASE with Dalima equalising for India Rush in the 28th before Sandhiya scored the winner in the 74th minute of the game.

The win took Indira Gandhi Academy to 3 points from 2 matches.

The teams began on an even footing with both matching each other in the midfield. Sandhiya had the first real chance but her free-kick went straight to keeper Aditi Chauhan.

Nisha too had the same result on the other side as her shot was grabbed by Crystal. Rush also had a penalty claim in the 13th minute but the referee waved it away.

The opening goal came when Pradeepa unleashed a left footer in the 15th minute. Her shot beat Aditi on her left and went into the left bottom corner to give Indira Gandhi Academy the lead.

The goal seemed to revitalise Rush as they punched away at the IGASE goal.

A couple of free-kicks were earned as the trio of Dalima-Grace-Jyoti tried to stitch together an attack. Dalima Chibber then brought the equaliser as she took on the goalie from 40 yards out with her effort finding the back of the net.

The goal lit up the match as the teams attacked and counter-attacked but were let down each time with indecisiveness in the final third.

A golden chance to take the lead did arrive at the 45th minute mark when Sumithra layed it off to Sandhiya but with only the goalkeeper to beat she shot it wide.

Indira Gandhi Academy dominated the proceedings after the break as India Rush found it difficult to get the ball into the other half.

Chauhan was also forced into action as she made two vital saves in the 60th and 64th minute.

The first one was a blinder where she denied Sumithra from point blank range while in the next one she denied Amalarasi by rushing out to cut the angle.

IGASE continued the onslaught by earning a couple of corners but the goal didn't arrive.

Then a forward pass from the back split open the India Rush defence as Sandhiya made the run forward to latch on to the ball. She rounded up the keeper and then placed the ball into the empty net to score the eventual winner.

India Rush Soccer Club will next play Eastern Sporting Union on 31 March while Indira Gandhi ASE will take on Gokulam Kerala FC on the same day.