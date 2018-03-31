Indian Women's League: Ikwaput Fazila scores five goals as Gokulam Kerala rout IGASE to pick up first win

Shillong: Ikwaput Fazila scored five goals as Gokulam Kerala FC routed Indira Gandhi Academy SE 6-1 to notch up their first win in the ongoing Hero Indian Women's League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Sumithra Kamaraj scored the opening goal as Indira Gandhi ASE took the lead but Ugandan striker Fazila had other plans as she wrecked havoc scoring five times for Gokulam. Anita Rawat was the other scorer for Gokulam.

The match began with Gokulam coming strongly off the blocks. They made several inroads into the Indira Gandhi box with Fazila and Anita combining well. But their efforts didn't yield a goal.

As was the case for Gokulam in their past two matches they conceded against the run of play despite their dominance, when Sumithra scored a stunner in the 24th minute. Her shot going past Rumpa to give Indira the 1-0 lead.

The goal made Gokulam's reserve stronger as they drove forward in search of an equaliser. It did arrive in the 32nd minute when Fazila's shot took a slight deflection into the Indira goal. Naocha had a chance to give Gokulam the lead but she missed a sitter.

Meanwhile, at the other end Rumpa Malik pulled off a double save to keep parity in the 42nd. Just when it seemed Gokulam might be balking under pressure, Fazila calmed their nerves by striking from just outside the box in the 44th. She got her hat-trick soon after as the referee signaled half-time.

With a 3-1 lead already, Gokulam didn't sit back and continued their dominant run. There midfield directed all their forward passes to Fazila, who seemed to be in a groove of her own. She outclassed and outfoxed the Indira defence, who struggled to keep up with the Ugandan.

The 58th minute saw the striker score her fourth with a sweet pile driver past the keeper and then came the fifth in the 76th minute as wild celebrations and a celebratory dance followed.

Anita Rawat completed the rout with her long ranger in the 81st minute as a hapless Indira Gandhi ASE side could only look on.

Gokulam Kerala FC will now square off against Eastern Sporting Union on 2 April while Indira Gandhi ASE will take on Rising Student's Club on 4 April.