Indian Wells: Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka awarded wildcard into main draw

Los Angeles: Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka has been awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in March, organisers said Wednesday.

The Belarusian, who won the prestigious hard court title in the California desert in 2012 and 2016, will return this year after missing the 2017 event following the birth of her son.

Azarenka returned from maternity leave in the middle of last year but skipped the US Open after a Los Angeles judge presiding in a custody case over her son Leo ruled she could not leave California until the matter had been settled.

She was awarded a wildcard into the Australian Open in January but pulled out, unable to make the trip.

The former world number one will be making her 11th appearance at Indian Wells.

"I have always loved playing at Indian Wells, and I could not be more thrilled to be returning to the desert this March to compete for my third event title," Azarenka said in a statement.