Indian Wells title propels Naomi Osaka to World No 22 rank; Juan Martin Del Potro climbs two places to sixth spot

Paris: Surprise Indian Wells winner Naomi Osaka leapt 22 places in the world rankings released on Monday while Jelena Ostapenko burst into the top five for the first time.

Osaka, 20, moved from 44th spot to 22nd after defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2 in Sunday's final.

Ostapenko, also 20, moved up a place to fifth as Karolina Pliskova, beaten in the Indian Wells quarter-finals by Osaka, slipped to sixth.

Simona Halep retained top spot despite her elimination in the semi-finals in California.

Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro climbed two places to sixth in the ATP rankings released on Monday after he defeated Roger Federer in the Indian Wells final.

The 29-year-old handed Federer his first defeat of 2018 with a 6-4, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (2) victory on Sunday, extending his own win streak to 11 matches including a title run earlier this month at Acapulco.

Federer himself reclaimed top spot just a month ago and remains marginally ahead of his eternal Spanish rival Rafael Nadal, who missed the American tournament with a leg injury.