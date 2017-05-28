You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Indian umpire Nitin Menon to officiate in English County Championship in June

Indian umpire Nitin Menon to officiate in English County Championship in June

SportsPTIMay, 28 2017 08:52:29 IST

New Delhi: Indian umpire Nitin Menon will be getting a chance to officiate in two English county matches this season as a part of BCCI's Umpires' Exchange programme with England and Wales Cricket Board.

Umpire Nitin Menon during match 18 of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League between the Delhi Daredevils and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi, India on the 17th April 2017 Photo by Deepak Malik - Sportzpics - IPL

Umpire Nitin Menon during IPL 2017. Sportzpics

Menon will be umpiring in the Leicestershire versus Sussex match from 9-12 June and Worcestershire's game against Kent from 19-22 June.

Menon has officiated in 3 ODIs and 2 T20 Internationals apart from IPL and Ranji Trophy. The 33-year-old played 2 List A matches for Madhya Pradesh, back in 2004.

Nitin's father Narendra Menon is also a former international umpire, having stood in 4 ODIs between 1993 and 1998.


Published Date: May 28, 2017 08:52 am | Updated Date: May 28, 2017 08:52 am

Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores