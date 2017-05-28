Indian umpire Nitin Menon to officiate in English County Championship in June

New Delhi: Indian umpire Nitin Menon will be getting a chance to officiate in two English county matches this season as a part of BCCI's Umpires' Exchange programme with England and Wales Cricket Board.

Menon will be umpiring in the Leicestershire versus Sussex match from 9-12 June and Worcestershire's game against Kent from 19-22 June.

Menon has officiated in 3 ODIs and 2 T20 Internationals apart from IPL and Ranji Trophy. The 33-year-old played 2 List A matches for Madhya Pradesh, back in 2004.

Nitin's father Narendra Menon is also a former international umpire, having stood in 4 ODIs between 1993 and 1998.