Highlights ISL 2017, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, Football Match LIVE Score and Updates: FC Goa edge past Jamshedpur FC

Preview: Coming off the back of a shock loss to NorthEast United FC, FC Goa will take on Jamshedpur FC in their fourth home game of the India Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

A win in the previous game would have taken the Gaurs into a playoff spot but they failed to capitalise on their chances as NorthEast put them to the sword and consigned them to defeat.

Sergio Lobera will be hoping that his men put on an improved performance in front of the home fans and see off the challenge of Jamshedpur, a side that has conceded only four goals, the least in the Indian Super League so far.

However, they have also scored only four time, which is also the least in the ISL so far.

Skipper Laxmikant Kattimani has put in improved performances since the start of the season and will continue in goal ahead of Punjab custodian Naveen Kumar.

Sergio Juste and Chinglensana Singh started the match in Guwahati ahead of regular central defence pairing of Bruno Pinheiro and Ali Mohamed as the Spanish coach looked to rotate his squad. He will most likely revert to his preferred defensive pairing against the men of steel.

Seriton Fernandes will continue at right back along with Narayan Das who will return to the left side of the defence.

Edu Bedia was also given a rest in Guwahati after picking up the man of the match award in Kolkata and he will return to partner Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh.

Manuel Lanzarote is the glue that holds this team together and his attacking prowess is second to none. He will play in an advanced midfield position and will be flanked by the Goan duo of Mandar Rao Dessai and Brandon Fernandes. Manuel Arana who started and scored against the Highlanders will probably start on the bench.

ISL top scorer Ferran Corominas failed to find net in Guwahati but was on target in Kolkata to take his tally to nine.

He will be looking for more goals to further his lead in the standings. He will get the nod up top ahead of Indian striker Manvir Singh and new recruit Lalmuankima.

It will be a return to Fatorda for former Gaur Trindade Goncalves who is wearing the colours of Jamshedpur FC for this season and he will look to inspire his new side to victory along with Nigerian teammate Izu Azuka who has netted three of the four goals scored by the team this season, with Trindade netting a late, late penalty against Bengaluru FC.