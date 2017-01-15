Indian Super League: FC Goa and coach Zico to part ways after three seasons

FC Goa and its head coach for the past three seasons, Arthur Antunes Coimbra (Zico), have mutually decided not to extend the contract.

"Keeping the logistical challenges of the upcoming season in mind, the two parties amicably came to this decision," an official press release said.

In its immediate next step, the club is in the process of appointing a Technical Director, who has the relevant coaching experience and scouting knowledge within the Indian footballing ecosystem.

FC Goa strongly feels that this would be an important step in laying the foundations for the long term, and help achieve sustainable growth of the club and Indian players, the release said.

Over the time, the club is keen to ensure that the dependency on foreign players is limited and this in turn will give the Indian players the platform to make the biggest impact.

"FC Goa Management has nothing but immense respect and gratitude towards Zico and his dedicated support staff for their role in helping the club establish its foundation," it added.

Zico will always retain a special place in the club's history.

"FC Goa has always striven to be a club belonging to every Goan, and will continue the legacy of binding Goa through the realms of the beautiful game," the release said.