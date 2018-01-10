Live football match score and updates, ISL 2018, Delhi Dynamos vs Kerala Blasters: Hosts look for elusive win

Preview: Winless in the last seven matches, Delhi Dynamos will hope to turn it around when they entertain an equally struggling Kerala Blasters in a Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match on Wednesday.

Delhi started the season with a bang, beating FC Pune City 3-2 in their opening match on 22 November. In the seven matches played since then, they have lost six, drawn one and find themselves rock bottom on the table.

Their opponent, Kerala are eighth in the ISL table and have undergone a coaching staff overhaul. New chief coach David James' first job will be to secure a victory after a run of three matches without one.

Delhi continue to play a possession-based game and stitch up good passing play — but a weak defence has been leaking goals regularly.

"At home it is most important that we win. I think we have an opportunity to win. A point is important for confidence though," Dynamos' head coach Miguel Angel Portugal said.

"Kerala are strong in defence and very experienced. They are compact and difficult to break down. But it is also difficult for them against us."

James meanwhile, sounded confident and praised the depth of the Kerala Blasters side. He did mention that there will be late fitness tests for some, but at the same time, said that all the players were available as far as he was concerned.

"My first job it to familiarise myself with the players. There could be a tendency to watch differently than as a fan. I would be disappointed if we didn't get the results. We have to get results as quickly as possible. I'm confident, players are confident and that is good for me and it is a challenge," he said.

Kerala have traditionally been late bloomers in the league and have even managed to make it to the playoffs with a negative goal difference in the past.

In James' first game last week against Pune City, a more direct approach was seen and he even took off Bulgarian veteran Dimitar Berbatov to suit his style of play.

This will be a battle of huge consequences with both teams struggling as the league is approaching its half way mark.