Indian paddler Manav Thakkar wins silver in the ITTF World Junior Circuit Finals

New Delhi: Indian paddler Manav Thakkar settled for silver after losing in the final of the 2018 ITTF World Junior Circuit Finals at Luxembourg.

The Indian failed to cash in on the close sixth game win as he ended with the junior boys silver medal on Sunday evening.

The No 3 seeded Indian went down to top-seed Kanak Jha of the US 3-4 (11-9, 3-11, 11-9. 6-11, 3-11, 11-9, 6-11) in the see-saw final that saw the pendulum swing from one extreme to another.

Credit must go to the American youngster who did not qualify for the main draw but made it there through games ratio after finishing first in initial group stage.

"He converted some good points and got benefited from negatives that I shouldn't have offered," said Thakkar.

In the semi-finals, Thakkar accounted for Egypt's Youssef Abdel-Aziz, who had beaten Jha in group stages, in straight games of 11-8, 11-8, 11-5, 11-8.

In the other match, the US paddler defeated sixth-seed Russian Ivonin Denis 11-3, 12-10, 11-9, 11-6.