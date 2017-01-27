Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's father passes away after suffering cardiac arrest

Kanpur: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's father Tousif Ali passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday. The pacer's father had been hospitalised since early January, when he had first suffered a heart attack.

Shami, who was undergoing rehab after recuperating from a knee injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, was with the team during the first T20 against England. His father's serious condition had forced the cricketer to leave his rehab with the T20 team and rush to Amroha.

Since then, the Indian pacer had been posting photos, giving updates on his father's critical condition on Twitter.

"Dua mein yaad rakhna..." (Remember him in your prayers) Shami tweeted with a picture of his father.

Fly bangalore to Delhi because family problems.my father hospitalised today early morning because of 💔attack..dua me yad rakhna Allahhafiz pic.twitter.com/draot17Dcc — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 5, 2017 Tousif Ali was being operated at Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon.

Still in I C U pic.twitter.com/ncZ7NBEFcb — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 6, 2017

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) Secretary Yudhvir Singh said the rest of the Indian team left for Lucknow today from where they boarded the flight for Nagpur, the venue of the second T20 on 29 January.