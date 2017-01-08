Indian NBA fans to get first live streaming of regular-season game via Facebook

New York: NBA fans in India will see the league's first streaming of a regular-season game via Facebook Live on Sunday when Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings, the league announced Saturday.

The Kings, owned by India-born technology businessman Vivek Ranadive, will be hosting their fourth annual Bollywood Night — celebrating Indian culture, music and cinema — around the contest.

The game will be geo-targeted to fans in India over the Facebook pages of the NBA, Kings and Golden State Warriors.

The stream will feature the new NBA Mobile View feed that delivers closer images of game action optimized for viewing on smaller screens of phones and tablets.

The NBA boasts more than one million Facebook likes from India and the first live sports program on Facebook Live, NBA TV coverage of training camps in 2015.

Golden State has the NBA's best record at 31-6 and past Most Valuable Players Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. The Kings are 15-21, ninth in the Western Conference.