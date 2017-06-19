Indian hockey team register biggest ever win against Pakistan at Hockey World League Semi-Final

Akashdeep Singh celebrates scoring the fifth goal for India during the Hockey World League Semi-Final match against Pakistan at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. India won the match 7-1. AP
India and Pakistan players walk out to on the pitch for their Pool B match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
Talwinder Singh of tangles with Muhammad Aleem Bilal and Muhammad Yaqoob of Pakistan during the match on Sunday. AP
Penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh and forwards Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace apiece as a relentless India flayed Pakistan 7-1 in a Pool B clash to storm into the quarter-finals of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi Final. Getty
Indian hockey players celebrate scoring against Pakistan. Coming into the match, four-time world champions Pakistan had conceded four and six goals in consecutive losses to the Netherlands and Canada, respectively. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
With the 7-1 win, India moved to the top spot of the Pool B with nine points, while their neighbours are yet to open their account. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
Muhammad Umar Bhutta scored a consolation goal for Pakistan but couldn't save the team's blushes. Getty
Indian hockey players celebrate their 7-1 win against Pakistan in their Group B clash of the Hockey World League Semi-final. Getty