Indian footballer CK Vineeth sacked from Kerala AG's office due to lack of attendance

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian footballer CK Vineeth, who had been appointed as Auditor in the Principal Accountant General's office at Thiruvananthapuram, has lost his job after his service was terminated reportedly due to lack of attendance.

Because of his busy training schedule and matches, the player had been unable to attend his office regularly due to which his probation had not been extended.

According to the order issued to him, as per rules, under no circumstances Vineeth's probation could be extended beyond four years and that he had completed four years on 6 May, last year.

In the order issued by the AG's office it has been stated that Vineeth's services had been terminated with effect from 7 May, 2016 under Rule 5 of central civil services (temporary service) rules, and consolidated instructions on probation/confirmation in central services.

Since Vineeth had failed to complete his probation before the extended period of two years i.E. Up to 6 May, 2016, his services had been terminated, the order stated.

Kerala Industries minister AC Moideen and opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala had written to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to reconsider the decision to terminate his service, but to no avail.

"Any action against Vineeth will send a bad message to budding Indian young talents that government is turning hostile to promising youngsters," Moideen had stated in the letter.

Reacting to his termination, Vineeth said he was yet to receive the order.

Vineeth, hailing from the small hamlet of Vengad in Kannur district of Kerala, said he was passionate about football.

"I got this job through football. For me more than the job, my game is important," he said, adding, he will continue to play football.

Vinneth, who is presently playing as a striker for Bengaluru FC in I-league, had also turned out for Kerala Blasters in the 2015 India Super League.