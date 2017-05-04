Indian football team breaks into top 100 in Fifa rankings after 21 years

Kolkata: The Indian football team made it into the top 100 of the Fifa world rankings for the first time in 21 years when the rankings were released on Thursday.

As per the updated rankings, the Stephen Constantine-coached side has climbed a rung and is now placed at the 100th spot along with Nicaragua, Lithuania and Estonia. India are the 11th highest placed team in Asia in the rankings.

The last time India were in the top 100 of the rankings was in 1996, with the 94th spot in February 1996 being the country's best ever Fifa ranking.

India's rise in the rankings has been due to triumphs over Cambodia and Myanmar, both away wins.

India will next face Lebanon in an international friendly on 7 June, ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying clash against Kyrgyzstan on 13 June.

Meanwhile, Brazil remain on top of the Fifa rankings, where the top places remain largely unchanged.

The South Americans — five-time Fifa World Cup winners — had surged to the top spot for the first time in seven years last month at the expense of great rivals Argentina.

World champions Germany are third followed by Chile and Colombia in a South American-dominated top five.

(With inputs from AFP)