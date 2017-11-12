You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri hopes nation builds on momentum generated by hosting FIFA U-17 World Cup

SportsPTINov, 12 2017 10:49:27 IST

Mumbai: Star India player Sunil Chhetri hopes the country will build on the massive popularity generated by the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

File photo of Sunil Chhetri. AFP

File photo of Sunil Chhetri. AFP

"Massive, the kind of popularity, the kind of interest generated (about football) by the World Cup is massive, I hope we build on it. It is one thing to have a tournament and more important thing to build on it, so I just hope as nation we build on it," he told reporters on sidelines of the Indian Sports Honours held in Mumbai.

India successfully hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup last month, with games played at six cities and Kolkata hosting the final. England emerged victorious in the tournament.

The 33-year-old football player also said that the goal scored by India U-17 player, Jaekson Singh, was a good one.


Published Date: Nov 12, 2017 10:49 am | Updated Date: Nov 12, 2017 10:49 am


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories