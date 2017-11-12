Indian captain Sunil Chhetri hopes nation builds on momentum generated by hosting FIFA U-17 World Cup

Mumbai: Star India player Sunil Chhetri hopes the country will build on the massive popularity generated by the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"Massive, the kind of popularity, the kind of interest generated (about football) by the World Cup is massive, I hope we build on it. It is one thing to have a tournament and more important thing to build on it, so I just hope as nation we build on it," he told reporters on sidelines of the Indian Sports Honours held in Mumbai.

India successfully hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup last month, with games played at six cities and Kolkata hosting the final. England emerged victorious in the tournament.

The 33-year-old football player also said that the goal scored by India U-17 player, Jaekson Singh, was a good one.