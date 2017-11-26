You are here:
India win 10 medals, including two golds at BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Korea

SportsPTINov, 26 2017 23:33:45 IST

Ulsan: India clinched 10 medals, including two golds, at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships.

India's contingent of 25 players at the BWF World Para-Badminton Championships. Twitter: @parabadmintonIN

India's Parul Parmar defeated Thailand's Wannaphatdee Kamtam 21-8, 21-17 in the finals of the women's singles Standing Lower (SL3) to clinch the gold medal.

Parmar also combined with Japan's Akiko Sugino to win the gold in the women's doubles (SL 3-4) after beating Chinese pair of Cheng Hefang and MA Huihui 21-16 21-19 in the summit clash.

Tarun Dhillon and Manoj Sarkar won the silver in the men's singles (SL 4) and (SL 3) respectively.


Results:

Terminology - SL (Standing Lower); SU (Standing Upper); SS (Short Stature)

Gold: Parul Parmar (WS SL 3)

Gold: Parul Parmar with Japan's Akiko Sugino (WD SL 3-4)

Silver: Tarun Dhillon (MS SL 4)

Silver: Manoj Sarkar (MS SL 3)


Bronze: Raj Kumar/Rakesh Pandey (MD SU 5)

Bronze: Raja Magotra/Ruhi Satish Shingade (XD SS 6)

Bronze: Umesh Vikram Kumar with Thailand's Chawarat K (MD SL 3-4)

Bronze: Raja Magotra/ Mark Joseph Dharmai (MD SS 6)

Bronze: Manasi Joshi (WS SL 3)

Bronze: Pramod Bhagat (MS SL 3).


Published Date: Nov 26, 2017 11:33 pm | Updated Date: Nov 26, 2017 11:33 pm


