India win 10 medals, including two golds at BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Korea

Ulsan: India clinched 10 medals, including two golds, at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships.
India's Parul Parmar defeated Thailand's Wannaphatdee Kamtam 21-8, 21-17 in the finals of the women's singles Standing Lower (SL3) to clinch the gold medal.
Parmar also combined with Japan's Akiko Sugino to win the gold in the women's doubles (SL 3-4) after beating Chinese pair of Cheng Hefang and MA Huihui 21-16 21-19 in the summit clash.
Tarun Dhillon and Manoj Sarkar won the silver in the men's singles (SL 4) and (SL 3) respectively.
Results:
Terminology - SL (Standing Lower); SU (Standing Upper); SS (Short Stature)
Gold: Parul Parmar (WS SL 3)
Gold: Parul Parmar with Japan's Akiko Sugino (WD SL 3-4)
Silver: Tarun Dhillon (MS SL 4)
Silver: Manoj Sarkar (MS SL 3)
Bronze: Raj Kumar/Rakesh Pandey (MD SU 5)
Bronze: Raja Magotra/Ruhi Satish Shingade (XD SS 6)
Bronze: Umesh Vikram Kumar with Thailand's Chawarat K (MD SL 3-4)
Bronze: Raja Magotra/ Mark Joseph Dharmai (MD SS 6)
Bronze: Manasi Joshi (WS SL 3)
Bronze: Pramod Bhagat (MS SL 3).
Published Date: Nov 26, 2017 11:33 pm | Updated Date: Nov 26, 2017 11:33 pm