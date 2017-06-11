India vs South Africa, Live cricket score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit, Dhawan open for India

LIVE score: After 3 overs,India 12/0 ( Rohit Sharma 11 , ShikharDhawan 1)
Latest update: Was turning out to be a fine over for Rabada, with four dots, before Rohit released the pressure with a straight drive to bring up the first boundary of the innings. Followed it up with a pull, clearing the midwicket boundary to bring up the first six as well. 10 off the over.
Preview: Virat Kohli says India will thrive under pressure in their make or break Champions Trophy clash with South Africa on Sunday.
After slumping to a shock defeat against Sri Lanka on Thursday, holders India must win their final Group B fixture at The Oval to avoid an embarrassing exit.
India came into the tournament as favourites to lift the silverware, but failure to build on their opening match thrashing of Pakistan has put their title defence in jeopardy.
Although he is well aware of the criticism that would come with elimination at the group stage, India captain Kohli is remaining upbeat and he called on his players to embrace the high-stakes nature of their showdown with South Africa.
"It's become very exciting. Every game is effectively a quarter-final now," Kohli said.
"In our group especially, all teams are on two points, and you have to win your next game to go through, which is an exciting position to be in for all teams.
"It's a great scenario where you literally have two matches now which are going to be even more competitive cricket.
"So we are pretty clear about the whole situation. It certainly opened up the whole table for sure."
South Africa also come into the final fixture on the back of a defeat, against Pakistan on Wednesday, but Kohli warned his team not to underestimate the Proteas.
"We are against a very high-quality side and we have to go out there and play good cricket," he said.
"So there's no room for complacency in a tournament like this, and we as a team certainly don't feel that.
"Even if we had four points on the board right now, we still would have gone out there to try to beat South Africa, and that's exactly the mindset we are going to take into the next game."
Although India posted a solid score of 321 against Sri Lanka, their batsman failed to push on for an unassailable total.
India's bowlers were even more culpable after a lacklustre effort allowing Sri Lanka to win for the loss of just three wickets.
Combinations
Kohli hinted changes are on the agenda as he looks to find the right balance in his bowling attack.
"We will have to sit down and think of how we match up against the opposition that we're playing against," Kohli said.
"As I said, all options are open. We had certain things in mind which didn't come off well against Sri Lanka.
"There will be a lot of things discussed, what went wrong and what combinations we can come out with in the next game.
"If you want to bring in a bit more balance into the bowling attack by changing it up a little bit, that will be up for discussion as well."
South Africa go into the game with question marks over the form and fitness of captain AB de Villiers, who was dismissed for his first ODI golden duck against Pakistan.
De Villiers's maiden first-ball exit came during South Africa's shock 19-run loss.
Also nursing a hamstring injury suffered against Pakistan, De Villiers has managed just four runs in the tournament.
However, South Africa coach Russell Domingo expects his side's talisman to come good.
"He's a quality player, everybody gets first-ballers, it's just taken him 200 games! I've got no concerns with AB de Villiers," he said.
"He did pick up a bit of a niggle with his hamstring but the medical team will have a look at it.
"But I'm expecting a big performance from him on Sunday. He's that type of player that when the team needs him he'll turn it up, I'm sure about that."
With inputs from AFP
Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 06:52 pm | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 06:52 pm
Jun, 11 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! South Africa's innings ends rather typically, with a mix-up between Tahir and Duminy. The two batsmen's can't decide whether they want a second run or not, with Tahir eventually being sent back to the striker's end, and falling well short of the crease in the end. SA 191 all out
Tahir run-out (Kohli) 1(7)
OUT! No wickets for Bhuvneshwar in seven overs, and now he suddenly has two-in-two! Pitches this one outside off, once again the ball shaping away from the batsman, and getting Morkel's outside edge. Caught in the slips. SA 184/9
Morkel c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 0(1)
OUT! First wicket for Bhuvneshwar, and the Proteas are eight down now! This one lands on the seam, and nips away from Rabada a bit, resulting in him nicking it to Dhoni. SA 184/8
Rabada c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 5(8)
OUT! Bumrah traps Phehlukwayo plumb lbw with a yorker in the first delivery of the final powerplay, except the umpire doesn't quite acknowledge it. Kohli goes for the review (but not without consulting MSD first), and hawkeye gives three reds in favour of the bowler. That was hitting the base of the stumps! SA 178/7
Phehlukwayo lbw Bumrah 4
OUT! It was only a matter of time before Morris would unleash himself, but he chooses to do so in a short delivery from Bumrah, which he top-edges to get caught by Bhuvneshwar at square-leg. SA crumbling at 167/6
Morris c Bhuvneshwar b Bumrah 4(8)
OUT! Now it is Pandya's turn to strike! It is Faf du Plessis who drags an off-cutter from Pandya onto his stumps, and is ashen-faced after the dismissal. The umpires signal for drinks after the dismissal, with the Proteas desperately needing to regroup right now. SA 157/5
Du Plessis b Pandya 36(50)
OUT! Another run-out in a space of a few deliveries! Miller and Faf are caught at the striker's end, with the former running all the way expecting a single. Miller has to depart for just 1, with SA suddenly collapsing to 142/4
Miller run-out (Bumrah) 1(3)
OUT! AB de Villiers' poor run continues! Du Plessis sets off for a rather risky single, but Pandya quickly collects the ball, and throws it to Dhoni at the striker's end. South Africa under pressure now after losing a couple of quick wickets. SA 140/3
De Villiers run out (Pandya) 16 (12)
OUT! Jadeja strikes this time, castling QDK with a quicker delivery that beat the batsman's defence, and ended up rattling the off-stump. The batsman was also cramped for room on this occasion. Also a rare occasion when de Kock fails to convert a fifty against India. SA 116/2
De Kock b Jadeja 53(72)
FIFTY for Quinton de Kock! He has withstood the storm so far in the innings, and gets to the milestone in 68 deliveries, taking a single to get there. This is the 14th of his ODI career.
OUT! Ashwin strikes, and gets the first wicket of the South African innings! Bowls a quicker delivery to Amla, who got a thick outside edge while looking to cut. This one skidded through as well. The umpires call for drinks after this dismissal. SA 76/1
Amla c Dhoni b Ashwin 35(54)
South Africa team: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
Just one change in the Proteas — Andile Phehlukwayo comes in place of Wayne Parnell.
India team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
Just one change — Ravichandran Ashwin coming in place of Umesh Yadav.
TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli elects to field first.
"Teams have been chasing really well, and the wicket should remain the same. We batted really well in the last two games" — Virat Kohli, India captain.
"I'm pretty happy batting first. We did well batting first at this venue" — AB de Villiers, SA captain.
18:52 (IST)
18:52 (IST)
18:48 (IST)
After 2 overs,India 2/0 ( Rohit Sharma 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
Morkel to bowl the second over of the innings. Dhawan sets off for a risky single in the second delivery, and was not even in the frame when the ball went past the non-striker's stumps. Miller would rue missing out on what could've been the fourth run-out today. Just two runs off this over.
18:43 (IST)
After 1 over,India 0/0 ( Rohit Sharma 0 , Shikhar Dhawan 0)
Rabada starts off with a full delivery outside off, with two fielders in the slips for Rohit, who negotiates all six deliveries safely. Maiden to start with for Rabada.
18:40 (IST)
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to bat at the start of the South African innings. Kagiso Rabada to bowl the first over. Will the Indians make a cakewalk of the chase? Or will the Proteas fight back with the ball? Let's find out!
18:38 (IST)
Watch our cricket expert Ayaz Memon review India's collective bowling performance with Firstpost correspondent Debdutt Bhattacharjee as South Africa extraordinarily collapsed from 140/2 to 190 all out in the first innings of this all important clash.
18:19 (IST)
18:15 (IST)
After 44.3 overs,South Africa 191/10 ( JP Duminy 20 , )
Bhuvneshwar bowls his eighth over. Duminy pushes the third ball of the over towards midwicket after a couple of dots, goes for a run, and ponders over a second run, before sends Tahir back to the striker's end, where Dhoni flicks the bails off before Tahir can get home.
18:11 (IST)
OUT! South Africa's innings ends rather typically, with a mix-up between Tahir and Duminy. The two batsmen's can't decide whether they want a second run or not, with Tahir eventually being sent back to the striker's end, and falling well short of the crease in the end. SA 191 all out
18:08 (IST)
After 44 overs,South Africa 190/9 ( JP Duminy 19 , Imran Tahir 1)
Bumrah into his eighth over, and starts off with a wide down Tahir's leg side. Bouncer to Tahir in the second legal delivery of the over. Tahir decides to see the over off, with just one coming off the over.
18:07 (IST)
After 43 overs,South Africa 189/9 ( JP Duminy 19 , Imran Tahir 1)
Bhuvneshwar into his seventh over, and he finally gets a wicket with a delivery that angles away from Rabada after pitching along middle, resulting in him edging to the keeper. Morkel is dismissed first ball, edging to the slips this time. New batsman Tahir cuts the hat-trick ball, guiding it towards third man for a single. Four leg-byes for Duminy in the fifth delivery, guiding it down leg-side. Five runs and two wickets off this over, and the game suddenly looks over for the Proteas.
18:01 (IST)
OUT! No wickets for Bhuvneshwar in seven overs, and now he suddenly has two-in-two! Pitches this one outside off, once again the ball shaping away from the batsman, and getting Morkel's outside edge. Caught in the slips. SA 184/9
17:58 (IST)
OUT! First wicket for Bhuvneshwar, and the Proteas are eight down now! This one lands on the seam, and nips away from Rabada a bit, resulting in him nicking it to Dhoni. SA 184/8
Rabada c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 5(8)
17:56 (IST)
There's a plenty of sunshine out at The Oval right now. A sight that has been rare in the ongoing tournament so far.
17:55 (IST)
After 42 overs,South Africa 184/7 ( JP Duminy 19 , Kagiso Rabada 5)
Ashwin into his ninth over, with a slip in place for Duminy. Shout for lbw in the third delivery of the over, though it looked like it was going down leg on that occasion. Two singles exchanged in the last two deliveries of the over.
17:53 (IST)
After 41 overs,South Africa 182/7 ( JP Duminy 18 , Kagiso Rabada 4)
Bumrah returns to the attack, with four overs left in his quota, and traps Phehlukwayo lbw in the first delivery of the over. Should've been an easy lbw decision for the umpire, though he isn't interested, and is forced to change his decision after Kohli decides to review it. Rabada is greeted with a sharp bouncer, with a yorker a couple of deliveries later. He pulls the fifth delivery towards the square-leg boundary to get off the mark. Four runs and a wicket off the over.
17:49 (IST)
OUT! Bumrah traps Phehlukwayo plumb lbw with a yorker in the first delivery of the final powerplay, except the umpire doesn't quite acknowledge it. Kohli goes for the review (but not without consulting MSD first), and hawkeye gives three reds in favour of the bowler. That was hitting the base of the stumps! SA 178/7
Phehlukwayo lbw Bumrah 4
17:46 (IST)
After 40 overs,South Africa 178/6 ( JP Duminy 18 , Andile Phehlukwayo 4)
Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack in the 40th over. Duminy and Phehlukwayo exchange singles in the first two deliveries of the over, with the latter collecting a single off the last ball of the over with a cover drive. Bhuvi has been the most economical among the Indian bowlers so far in the innings, giving away just 21 off 6 overs.
17:42 (IST)
After 39 overs,South Africa 175/6 ( JP Duminy 17 , Andile Phehlukwayo 2)
Ashwin returns to the attack with two left-handers at the crease, and two overs left in the second powerplay. Duminy gets some pressure off his head with a cut that travels towards third man for a much-needed boundary. Mix-up between Duminy and Phehlukwayo in the second delivery, though there is no damage caused on this occasion. Six runs off this over.
17:38 (IST)
After 38 overs,South Africa 169/6 ( JP Duminy 12 , Andile Phehlukwayo 1)
New batsman Phehlukwayo gets off the mark with a single in the first delivery of the over. It's a risky single, and he might have found himself short of the crease at the striker'e end had Jadeja struck timber at the non-striker's end. Just two singles, and Pandya finishes with figures of 1/52 from 10 overs.
17:36 (IST)
Bumrah returns to the attack, and starts off with a cutter down Duminy's leg side. Morris fails to score off a full-toss in the third delivery, before top-edging a back-of-length delivery to get caught by Bhuvneshwar at square-leg. The Proteas are crumbling right now, and unless Duminy can inspire a turnaround, they could very well be on their way back home. Just two runs and a wicket off this over. No boundary in the South African innings for about 10 overs now.
17:36 (IST)
OUT! It was only a matter of time before Morris would unleash himself, but he chooses to do so in a short delivery from Bumrah, which he top-edges to get caught by Bhuvneshwar at square-leg. SA crumbling at 167/6
17:29 (IST)
17:28 (IST)
After 36 overs,South Africa 165/5 ( JP Duminy 10 , Chris Morris 4)
Pandya into his ninth over, and beats Duminy's outside edge in the first delivery of the over. Duminy guides the third delivery down the ground, with Pandya's foot taking pace off the ball. Yorker in the final delivery of the over. Three off the over.
17:27 (IST)
17:25 (IST)
After 35 overs,South Africa 162/5 ( JP Duminy 8 , Chris Morris 3)
Jadeja into his final over. Superb fielding by him, flicking it back to the non-striker's stumps with Morris backing up a little too much. Morris though, brings his bat inside the crease on time. The umpire though, has to go upstairs to confirm. Three runs off the over. Jadeja finishes with good figures of 1/39, a great recovery from his horror show against Sri Lanka.
17:23 (IST)
Well, well....
17:21 (IST)
After 34 overs,South Africa 159/5 ( JP Duminy 6 , Chris Morris 2)
Pandya into his eighth over, with Kohli likely to finish his spell off right now. Pandya gets the big wicket of du Plessis with an off-cutter, which the batsman ends up chopping onto his stumps while looking to punch it towards the covers. SA have lost half of their side with a little over 150 on board. Chris Morris walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a double off the last delivery. Just three off the over along with the wicket.
17:17 (IST)
OUT! Now it is Pandya's turn to strike! It is Faf du Plessis who drags an off-cutter from Pandya onto his stumps, and is ashen-faced after the dismissal. The umpires signal for drinks after the dismissal, with the Proteas desperately needing to regroup right now. SA 157/5
17:15 (IST)
17:15 (IST)
After 33 overs,South Africa 156/4 ( Faf du Plessis 36 , JP Duminy 5)
Jadeja into his penultimate over, and concedes four singles off it. Duminy is yet to settle at the crease properly, while du Plessis is in charge of anchoring the SA innings after quick wickets in the last few overs.
17:13 (IST)
17:12 (IST)
After 32 overs,South Africa 152/4 ( Faf du Plessis 34 , JP Duminy 3)
Pandya returns to the attack for his seventh over. Sharp bouncer by the all-rounder in the second delivery of the over, but it is called a wide by the square-leg umpire in the third delivery of the over. The sudden flurry of wickets brings down South Africa's run-rate considerably. Four runs off the over, with the 150 coming up for SA in this over.
17:10 (IST)
17:07 (IST)
After 31 overs,South Africa 148/4 ( Faf du Plessis 32 , JP Duminy 2)
Jadeja successfully appeals for an lbw against Duminy in the second ball of the over, though the batsman immediately goes for the review. It turns out to be a successful review for the Proteas, as evidence of the ball brushing the glove saves Duminy on 1. Three runs off the over.
17:05 (IST)
After 30 overs,South Africa 145/4 ( Faf du Plessis 30 , JP Duminy 1)
Ashwin back into the attack, and a classic mix-up between du Plessis and Miller, with both batsmen getting stranded at the striker's end. Wasn't the best of throws from Bumrah at short third man, but Kohli ended up flicking the bails off the non-striker's end. Just three runs and a wicket off this over. Meanwhile, de Villiers wears a gloomy look in the dressing room at the moment.
17:03 (IST)