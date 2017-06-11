India vs South Africa, Live cricket score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ashwin dismisses Amla on 35

LIVE score: After 20 overs,South Africa 94/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 42 , Faf du Plessis 10)
Preview: Virat Kohli says India will thrive under pressure in their make or break Champions Trophy clash with South Africa on Sunday.
After slumping to a shock defeat against Sri Lanka on Thursday, holders India must win their final Group B fixture at The Oval to avoid an embarrassing exit.
India came into the tournament as favourites to lift the silverware, but failure to build on their opening match thrashing of Pakistan has put their title defence in jeopardy.
Although he is well aware of the criticism that would come with elimination at the group stage, India captain Kohli is remaining upbeat and he called on his players to embrace the high-stakes nature of their showdown with South Africa.
"It's become very exciting. Every game is effectively a quarter-final now," Kohli said.
"In our group especially, all teams are on two points, and you have to win your next game to go through, which is an exciting position to be in for all teams.
"It's a great scenario where you literally have two matches now which are going to be even more competitive cricket.
"So we are pretty clear about the whole situation. It certainly opened up the whole table for sure."
South Africa also come into the final fixture on the back of a defeat, against Pakistan on Wednesday, but Kohli warned his team not to underestimate the Proteas.
"We are against a very high-quality side and we have to go out there and play good cricket," he said.
"So there's no room for complacency in a tournament like this, and we as a team certainly don't feel that.
"Even if we had four points on the board right now, we still would have gone out there to try to beat South Africa, and that's exactly the mindset we are going to take into the next game."
Although India posted a solid score of 321 against Sri Lanka, their batsman failed to push on for an unassailable total.
India's bowlers were even more culpable after a lacklustre effort allowing Sri Lanka to win for the loss of just three wickets.
Combinations
Kohli hinted changes are on the agenda as he looks to find the right balance in his bowling attack.
"We will have to sit down and think of how we match up against the opposition that we're playing against," Kohli said.
"As I said, all options are open. We had certain things in mind which didn't come off well against Sri Lanka.
"There will be a lot of things discussed, what went wrong and what combinations we can come out with in the next game.
"If you want to bring in a bit more balance into the bowling attack by changing it up a little bit, that will be up for discussion as well."
South Africa go into the game with question marks over the form and fitness of captain AB de Villiers, who was dismissed for his first ODI golden duck against Pakistan.
De Villiers's maiden first-ball exit came during South Africa's shock 19-run loss.
Also nursing a hamstring injury suffered against Pakistan, De Villiers has managed just four runs in the tournament.
However, South Africa coach Russell Domingo expects his side's talisman to come good.
"He's a quality player, everybody gets first-ballers, it's just taken him 200 games! I've got no concerns with AB de Villiers," he said.
"He did pick up a bit of a niggle with his hamstring but the medical team will have a look at it.
"But I'm expecting a big performance from him on Sunday. He's that type of player that when the team needs him he'll turn it up, I'm sure about that."
Highlights
OUT! Ashwin strikes, and gets the first wicket of the South African innings! Bowls a quicker delivery to Amla, who got a thick outside edge while looking to cut. This one skidded through as well. The umpires call for drinks after this dismissal. SA 76/1
Amla c Dhoni b Ashwin 35(54)
South Africa team: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
Just one change in the Proteas — Andile Phehlukwayo comes in place of Wayne Parnell.
India team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
Just one change — Ravichandran Ashwin coming in place of Umesh Yadav.
TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli elects to field first.
"Teams have been chasing really well, and the wicket should remain the same. We batted really well in the last two games" — Virat Kohli, India captain.
"I'm pretty happy batting first. We did well batting first at this venue" — AB de Villiers, SA captain.
16:25 (IST)
After 21 overs,South Africa 99/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 44 , Faf du Plessis 13)
Jadeja bowls another quick over, giving away five singles off it. De Kock, meanwhile, has settled fairly well at the crease by now, and will look to get a big score today.
16:23 (IST)
Ashwin into his sixth over, with a leg-slip in place for du Plessis. De Kock drives the second ball of the over, a full delivery along middle and leg, towards the midwicket boundary to collect his fourth boundary. Ashwin bowls two leg-breaks in this over, with the second one going for a wide. 10 off the over. SA have improved their run-rate in the last 10 overs.
16:22 (IST)
The mood in the stands after Amla's wicket.
16:22 (IST)
16:18 (IST)
After 19 overs,South Africa 84/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 37 , Faf du Plessis 6)
Jadeja continues from the other end. Spin definitely has brought about some pressure on the South Africans at the moment. De Kock and du Plessis knock the ball around, mostly towards the off-side, in this over, with seven off the over.
16:16 (IST)
16:15 (IST)
After 18 overs,South Africa 77/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 35 , Faf du Plessis 1)
Ashwin starts off his fifth over with a wide down Amla's leg side. Amla stamps his class in the second delivery of the over. Drives the looped-up delivery from Ashwin towards long-off. Ashwin however, gets even in the third delivery, nicking a quicker delivery to the keeper while looking for a cut. Brings Faf du Plessis to the centre. Two dots off to end the over, with Dhoni missing out on a stumping in the last ball of the over. Six off the over aside from the wicket.
16:11 (IST)
16:11 (IST)
16:10 (IST)
16:08 (IST)
After 17 overs,South Africa 71/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 35 , Hashim Amla 31)
Jadeja introduced into the attack from the other end, with skipper Kohli opting for spin from both ends now. The two batsmen knock around for singles in the first four overs, with the last two deliveries going for dots. Meanwhile de Kock has an average of 221 against left-arm orthodox spinners, and that should boost his confidence going into this battle.
16:07 (IST)
16:05 (IST)
After 16 overs,South Africa 67/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 33 , Hashim Amla 29)
Ashwin into his fourth over. De Kock and Amla choose to rotate the strike between themselves in this over, choosing it to push it down the ground more often than not. Five singles off the over. The SA openers have dealt with Ashwin quite carefully so far, with their partnership looking quite solid right now.
16:01 (IST)
After 15 overs,South Africa 62/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 30 , Hashim Amla 27)
Amla shuffles to his right to get in the pitch of the length delivery outside off at the start of this over, and times his flick over the backward square-leg boundary to perfection, getting the first six of the innings. Goes for another pull in the subsequent delivery, but get only an inside-edge this time. Amla repeats the shot from the first delivery, and runs this one down fine-leg to collect his second four. Good over for SA, with 10 coming off it.
15:58 (IST)
After 14 overs,South Africa 52/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 30 , Hashim Amla 17)
Quiet over by Ashwin, giving away just two singles off it. De Kock moves to 30 in this over, with Amla playing a rather slow knock at the other end.
15:56 (IST)
15:56 (IST)
After 13 overs,South Africa 50/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 29 , Hashim Amla 16)
Pandya into his second over, bowling from the Pavilion End. Dhoni once again directing the field changes, after the passage of three deliveries. Another run-out scare, this time in the fifth delivery. De Kock pushes the ball towards mid-off, where Kohli collects and throws towards the non-striker's stumps. De Kock would have been out by a mile had Kohli been a little more accurate. Pandya drops a return catch off Amla in the last ball of the over. Just two singles off the over. Meanwhile, the 50-stand is up between openers Amla and de Kock.
15:51 (IST)
After 12 overs,South Africa 48/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 28 , Hashim Amla 15)
Ashwin into his second over. Bowls round-the-wicket to De Kock, with a slip fielder in place in the third delivery of the over. Third boundary for QDK in the last ball of the over, a much-needed one for SA, given how slowly they have been progressing so far. De Kock pulls this one towards the backward square-leg boundary. Seven off the over.
15:49 (IST)
15:49 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
After 11 overs,South Africa 41/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 23 , Hashim Amla 13)
And surely enough, Pandya is introduced into the attack from the other end in the first over of the second powerplay. Amla pulls a short ball towards fine-leg in the second delivery, but collects only a single. Six off the over, with the two batsmen rotating the strike between themselves.
15:47 (IST)
India should bring in Ravi Ashwin and and trust the batting to hold; that's bit of a risk they have to take, Ayaz Memon had said in our pre-match show. India apparently chose to play safe...
15:44 (IST)
15:43 (IST)
After 10 overs,South Africa 35/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 20 , Hashim Amla 11)
Ashwin introduced into the attack as early as the 10th over of the innings. Will be an interesting battle between a quality player of spin in Amla and a leading offie in Ashwin. Two off his first over. South Africa collect 35 in the first powerplay. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is spotted doing a few warm-ups and stretches. He might be tossed the ball next.
15:40 (IST)
After 9 overs,South Africa 33/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 19 , Hashim Amla 11)
Bhuvneshwar beats Amla's inside edge with a peach of a delivery, angling into the batsman on that occasion. Amla gets an inside-edge onto the pads in the fourth delivery of the over, and collects a single. De Kock tries shuffling to his left, and sweep the fourth delivery towards fine-leg, but Bumrah stops it inside the circle. Three off the over. De Kock showed some promise with his two boundaries, but the two are yet to launch themselves to an explosive start.
15:37 (IST)
15:34 (IST)
After 8 overs,South Africa 30/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 17 , Hashim Amla 10)
Single collected by Amla at the start of the over. Appeal by Bumrah for an lbw three deliveries later, though umpire Aleem Dar isn't interested, assumably due to height. Another good over for the Indians, with just two runs coming off it.
15:33 (IST)
They should ideally. But will they, is the question.
15:31 (IST)
15:31 (IST)
After 7 overs,South Africa 28/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 17 , Hashim Amla 9)
Couple of singles exchanged by the two openers at the start of the over. Wild swing and a miss by QDK in the fourth delivery of the over. Bhuvneshwar beats de Kock's outside edge with a delivery that shapes away from the bats in the last delivery of the over. Good over by Bhuvneshwar, with just two runs coming off the over.
15:25 (IST)
After 6 overs,South Africa 26/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 16 , Hashim Amla 8)
Misfield by Yuvraj at midwicket in the third delivery. De Kock tries setting off for a single on that occasion, but if forced to return immediately after. Amla helps himself to his first boundary in the fifth delivery, getting on top of the bounce and punching it through point. Five off the over.
15:22 (IST)
After 5 overs,South Africa 21/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 15 , Hashim Amla 4)
De Kock collects his second boundary, glancing it towards fine-leg and beating keeper Dhoni along its way. De Kock seems to be fairly well settled at the crease at the moment. Five off the over.
15:20 (IST)
After 4 overs,South Africa 16/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 10 , Hashim Amla 4)
De Kock executes the first boundary of the innings, driving it down the ground, keeping his bat straight as an arrow. Amla gets a top-edge in the third delivery, and the ball lands short of Bumrah, who tried running towards the ball. Good over for the Proteas, with seven coming off it.
15:19 (IST)
15:13 (IST)
After 3 overs,South Africa 9/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 4 , Hashim Amla 3)
Run-out scare in the third delivery of the over. Amla sets off for a quick single after patting it down the ground. Yuvraj, at mid-off, collects it, but loses his balance and is not able to effect a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Bhuvneshwar concedes the second wide of his spell in the following delivery. Three off the over.
15:10 (IST)
After 2 overs,South Africa 4/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , Hashim Amla 2)
Bumrah from the other end. An excellent over by the young pacer, giving away just one single off it. Amla cuts the second delivery of the over towards third man to get the second run of his innings.
15:06 (IST)
After 1 over,South Africa 3/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , Hashim Amla 1)
Bhuvneshwar bowls the first over of the innings, and bowls a wide down Quinton de Kock's leg side. QDK collects a single off the following delivery to collect the first runs off the bat. Amla opens the face of his bat, and guides it down third man to get off the mark.
15:04 (IST)
15:01 (IST)
The national anthem are sung. The atmosphere at The Oval is electric at the moment. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock walk out to bat, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar opening the bowling.
14:59 (IST)
14:58 (IST)
14:45 (IST)
14:45 (IST)
14:43 (IST)
14:43 (IST)
Two close friends and competitive captains share a lighthearted moment before the clash.
14:41 (IST)
Ashwin is back for India. Can he make an impact immediately?
14:39 (IST)
14:35 (IST)
14:34 (IST)
14:33 (IST)
