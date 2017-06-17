India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli's men have edge in final despite opposition's better bowling attack, says Shaun Tait

Mumbai: Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait believes that India have an edge over the arch rivals Pakistan when the two sides meet in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

"The edge is with India. They will probably go into the game as favourites. Pakistan have played some good cricket and have had some good wins. On a day, anybody can win. But at the moment I will have to give an edge to India, their batting line up is quite stronger," Tait told PTI in an interaction here.

India's remarkable consistency will be up against Pakistan's legendary volatility when the rivals clash in what is expected to be an exciting finale to the Champions Trophy in London.

The former Australian speedster was at the K C College in Mumbai where he distributed prizes to the winners of ESPN Cricinfo's 'CricIQ Season 5'.

Asked about the bowling attacks of two teams, Tait said, "At the moment, Pakistan having Hasan Ali in the side, they have a slightly better attack.

"India have good balance. They have (Ravichandran) Ashwin as well. They need someone like (Hardik) Pandya to step up, to be the extra bowler to do well. It is close contest. But have to say that Pakistan's bowling is slightly better and India's batting is better."

According to Tait, who clinched 62 wickets in 35 ODIs during his career, India skipper Virat Kohli "might be tempted to play Umesh Yadav, but he would (probably) stick to the same combination because it was a winning team".

Tait admitted that Pakistan's performance in the tournament came as a surprise to him.

Pakistan, decimated by India in their first league game, came back strongly defeating South Africa and Sri Lanka to make it to the semis and then punished an errant England to make it to their maiden Champions Trophy final.

"I am surprised. On their day they can be very good and they can be very bad. They have played some good cricket at the right time. Sarfraz Ahmed is a good captain," he added.

At the event, Manish Achuth was awarded the CricIQ trophy and a certificate along with a gift voucher of Rs one lakh.

