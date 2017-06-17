India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli and Co's complete performances make them 'overall favourites', says Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata: India have ticked all the boxes in the ongoing Champions Trophy and it's no surprise that they would get past Pakistan to retain the title, Test wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha said on Saturday.

"Barring one match (against Sri Lanka) India have done well in every department and they are overall favourites. It's no surprise, you ask anyone, he or she will put India in the hot seat tomorrow (Sunday)," India's number one Test wicketkeeper Saha said on the sidelines of a CAB first division league match on Saturday.

Having routed Pakistan by 124 runs in their Champions Trophy opener, defending champions India had a blip against Sri Lanka who beat Virat Kohli's men by seven wickets.

But, they have bounced back in style, ousting South Africa in a must-win match before a clinical win over Bangladesh in the semi-final.

"It's a high pressure game and the most important thing is to maintain composure. The team who will perform well will win," Saha said.

India's batting line-up, as expected, has fired big time in this Champions Trophy with Shikhar Dhawan (317 runs), Rohit Sharma (304 runs) and skipper Virat Kohli (253 runs) making it three Indians in the top-five highest run-getters' list.

"Pakistan have bowled really well since the first game against India. It's easy to say that India are better than Pakistan. That's why I will always put India in front," the 32-year-old said.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have done well in pace attack with tournament's leading wicket-taker Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan and Rumman Raees being among the top performers, while the return of of Mohammed Amir will be a big boost for them.

"Every match in this tournament was vital. India have bowled well in every match and got teams all out too," Saha concluded.

