India vs Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed's men justified their ICC ranking, Twitter reacts to arch-rivals clash

SportsFP SportsJun, 05 2017 10:03:12 IST

Defending champion India put up an all-round show to drub arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs via Duckworth-Lewis (DL) method in a rain-marred Group B encounter of the Champions Trophy here on Sunday.

Asked to bat, the Indians rode on a power-packed performance by the top order to post a challenging total of 319/3 in an innings affected by rain twice — and consequently shortened to 48 overs.

Further rain interruptions forced the match officials to revise the target to 289 runs off 41 overs according to the DL method.

The Pakistanis were off to a steady start thanks to openers Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad, who put together an opening stand of 47 runs in nine overs before pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck the first blow for India by trapping the latter leg before.

Ali continued to battle on, top scoring for Pakistan with a steady 50 runs off 65 balls before being dismissed.

But the rest of the Pakistan batsmen seemed to buckle under pressure and failed to rise to the challenge.

As India completed a handsome win, here is how twitter reacted to this one-sided affair

 

Here is how some famous personalities from the cricketing field reacted to this match

 

 

With inputs from IANS

Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 10:03 am | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 10:03 am

