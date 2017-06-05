India vs Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed's men justified their ICC ranking, Twitter reacts to arch-rivals clash

Defending champion India put up an all-round show to drub arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs via Duckworth-Lewis (DL) method in a rain-marred Group B encounter of the Champions Trophy here on Sunday.

Asked to bat, the Indians rode on a power-packed performance by the top order to post a challenging total of 319/3 in an innings affected by rain twice — and consequently shortened to 48 overs.

Further rain interruptions forced the match officials to revise the target to 289 runs off 41 overs according to the DL method.

The Pakistanis were off to a steady start thanks to openers Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad, who put together an opening stand of 47 runs in nine overs before pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck the first blow for India by trapping the latter leg before.

Ali continued to battle on, top scoring for Pakistan with a steady 50 runs off 65 balls before being dismissed.

But the rest of the Pakistan batsmen seemed to buckle under pressure and failed to rise to the challenge.

As India completed a handsome win, here is how twitter reacted to this one-sided affair

GORMINT AUNTY KA ANNOUNCEMENT...Yeh team to bik bhi nahin sakti....#PakvsInd#INDvPAK — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) June 4, 2017

Pakistani batting toh aise khatam ho rahi hai jaise iftaari mein pakode 😸 #INDvPAK — Artist Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 4, 2017

My reaction upon seeing Pakistan at 151/7 chasing around 300 in a tournament called 'Champions' Trophy. #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/cRFWffQrqv — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 4, 2017

Here is how some famous personalities from the cricketing field reacted to this match

Pak kaput I'll risk saying though many overs still to be bowled. Not enough heft in batting or bowling to match India — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 4, 2017

Clinical performance by Indian team to kick start the campaign. Congratulations!! #INDvPAK#CT17 — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) June 4, 2017

Our age old problems with strike rotation and poor death bowling hurt us badly in the game — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 4, 2017

#Indiavspak Congrats 'Brothers-Team India' for the Rocking Performance & the Smashing Win!@YUVSTRONG12 Yuvi Paaji, Heartiest Congratulations pic.twitter.com/I9QbVL2rS9 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) June 4, 2017

Sarfraz reminded everyone ahead of the game that Pakistan is 8 in the ODI rankings. It was a timely reminder #INDvPAK#CT17 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 4, 2017

Unless Pak cricket structure is totally revamped/reformed, despite an abundance of talent the gap between Pak & India will keep increasing — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017

With inputs from IANS

