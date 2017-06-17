India vs Pakistan: Rs 2,000 crore to be bet on Champions Trophy final, says report

India vs Pakistan is one of the most anticipated and most watched fixture in the cricketing world. Some may say it's even bigger than the Ashes. With deteriorating diplomatic ties preventing the two from facing each other in a bilateral series, the prospect of watching the two face-off in an ICC Champions Trophy final only raises the expectations of fans.

When India face Pakistan at the Oval on Sunday, national pride apart, a lot of money too would be at stake, Rs 2,000 crore to be precise, according to a report in Times of India.

Rolland Landers, CEO of AIGF (All India Gaming Federation) was quoted saying to the Times of India, "It has been estimated by many studies that roughly a total of Rs 2 lakh crore is wagered on all matches that India play throughout the year. And since this is the first time India and Pakistan will be meeting in the final of a cricket tournament in around 10 years, the bets are high."

Gambling is legal in England and Indians can bet on the match through international cards and e-wallets. According to estimates by the AIGF, roughly Rs 2,000 crore will be bet on the match.

According to the odds offered by gambling company Betfair, an individual will win Rs 147 from a Rs 100 bet if India wins. However, if Pakistan wins, a Rs 100 bet would fetch Rs 300.

Experts and fans have predicted India to win the match and the odds that have been offered reflect the same.

India defeated Pakistan when the teams met in the group stage and the defending champions face Pakistan in the final at the Oval on Sunday. It will be a first major final between both these nations since the 2007 World T20 final.

