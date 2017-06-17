India vs Pakistan: R Ashwin hurts knee during practice ahead of Champions Trophy final

London: India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday hurt his right knee during the fielding session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

However it might not be very serious as after a 30-minute break, he was back to bowling in the nets.

Ashwin along with other senior players like skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were going through their customary fielding drills when the burly tweaker got hurt.

Fielding coach R Sridhar was seen giving catches and Ashwin, while taking one, fell with his whole weight on his right knee.

He was seen in considerable pain and had to cut short his fielding practice. Physio Patrick Farhart rushed to him as he was seen hobbling. Ice pack was applied on his right knee and was given a break.

After around half an hour, Farhart made Ashwin do some short strides before he was back to bowling in the nets wearing a knee cap. He had an extended session and didn't look in much discomfort.

It was usual net session for the Indian team with chief coach Anil Kumble spending quality time with Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who were seen bowling deliveries in the blockhole.

Kumble kept a black marker just outside the crease and the two pacers were told to hit spot.

Whenever Hardik pitched it in the right area, Kumble was seen applauding his effort.

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here