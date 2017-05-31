India vs Pakistan: Politics and rhetoric reduce clashes between arch-rivals to just a sideshow

In a week where the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Vijay Goel assured us that cricket and terrorism cannot go hand in hand, we will be made to feel otherwise. India will play Pakistan on Sunday in its Champions Trophy opener; an occasion which will certainly fuel passions in television studios. There will be shots of military combat, anchors will literally pad up to tell us that this is the only match that matters and shouting matches will seek to gain an edge before the actual contest.

It is part of the tawdry spectacle that we have come to accept. India-Pakistan, in one-day cricket at least, is barely a contest of equals but such is the tension whipped on both sides of the border that it seems anything but. One could easily mistake it to be the match of the tournament. If that is the best cricket could offer, one would worry for the sport.

Thankfully, that is not the case. But India’s dominance over Pakistan does not seem to cheapen the appeal of the rivalry. The two countries have met in every International Cricket Council (ICC) event since the 2011 World Cup; after the 2012 World T20, an India-Pakistan clash has been a permanent fixture in the preliminary round. It is the kind of big ticket event which excites sponsors and ICC administrators equally. The governing body’s chief executive Dave Richardson admitted as much, when he suggested that the draw was rigged to ensure that India play Pakistan at the upcoming Champions Trophy.

“No doubt we want to try to put India versus Pakistan in our event. It's hugely important from an ICC point of view. It's massive around the world and the fans have come to expect it as well. It's fantastic for the tournament because it gives it a massive kick. What we try and do is make sure that when you add up the rankings of the different groups, they all add up to the same number of points. You can do that in a number of ways. So long as the pools are balanced, it's silly to avoid (the fixture) when you can fairly cater for it.”

One could not help but appreciate a rare moment of honesty from the administrators. Here it was, laid out in full, the manual to arrange an India-Pakistan match. It works, as you can see.

So even as Sports Minister Goel denied the possibility of India and Pakistan facing off in a bilateral series, he had to accept that he could not do anything about the one-off, sanitised matches in major tournaments. In this case, the ICC’s machinations do not submit themselves to the will of governments. Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which continues to emphasise dialogue with its counterpart Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), can only toe the line.

But there’s a hitch here. When the BCCI sought to muster enough votes for its ‘Big Three’ power grab in 2014, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PCB for six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. Although the Indian board insists that the MoU was not a formal contract, it essentially signed the document in bad faith.

The BCCI cannot claim to be unaware of the current political climate. The relationship between India and Pakistan has dramatically worsened in recent years. Since the MoU was signed, never has it seemed likely that normalcy could return. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was played towards the end of 2012, featuring a three-match ODI series and two T20 matches.

So for the BCCI to claim that it could host Pakistan in 2017 was merely an opportunistic move. As Goel told the PTI this week, “I would want to know why they went ahead with the meeting.”

The Indian board, though, has been forced to engage in a dialogue with its Pakistani counterpart as the latter filed a notice of dispute claiming a reported figure of $60 million in damages earlier this month. With the BCCI’s position weakening within the ICC, the PCB knows now is the time to make its case.

A legal process has not been ruled out but the boards are expected to make three attempts to resolve the dispute, according to Clause 5 of the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee guidelines. So the BCCI and PCB met in Dubai on Monday, well aware of Indian Sports Minister’s statement. There could be further meetings in the coming weeks but it is unlikely to yield anything.

It will be interesting to see, though, whether the ICC will take a consistent stand on the BCCI’s refusal to play Pakistan. After the Indian body failed to give “acceptable reasons” for not participating in a bilateral contest involving the women’s team, the Pakistani side earned six points in the ICC Women’s Championship. If cricket’s governing body takes the men’s game seriously, another points penalty could be in the offing for India.

However, anybody who is well-versed with the political dynamics within the ICC would know that move would be difficult to pull off. Of course, there exists a simpler solution. Like the India-Pakistan contest in Birmingham on Sunday, the two sides could meet on neutral ground. In fact, Sri Lanka had been touted as a possible venue for a bilateral series in 2015, only for the talks between the boards — mediated by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) President Giles Clarke — to fall through. It does not seem like the BCCI’s position on a neutral venue for bilateral series has changed.

Current ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar, in his previous role as the Indian board’s president, had clarified the stance to ESPNCricinfo. “We are not asking any permission from the government. We are not playing in UAE. That is certain. There are reasons. But I don't want another debate on that. So I will not tell you the reasons.”

But it does seem that the BCCI has an interest in playing Pakistan at ICC events. Even a rigged draw will not make the Indian board follow the government’s stand. Pakistan should be welcomed as an opponent, if there are gains to be made. The drama over last year’s World T20 clash between the two countries was a case in point.

Such duplicity is not new. Neither is the Sports Minister’s argument that playing cricket with Pakistan is somehow related to terrorism. Of course, the rot goes deeper. The same news channels who tell us day and night that engagement with Pakistan is for cowards, will happily lap up the opportunity to boost ratings by pandering to popular prejudices in their cricket coverage.

Let us prepare ourselves for another run of this nauseating drama. Perhaps, India’s Champions Trophy opener with Pakistan is just the sideshow.

