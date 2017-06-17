India vs Pakistan: Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough to officiate 2017 Champions Trophy final

London: South Africa's Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough of England will be the on-field umpires for the Champions Trophy final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, the ICC announced on Friday.

Known for their calm demeanour, Erasmus and Kettleborough will be standing in the high-profile match at the Oval on Sunday.

Erasmus, a 53-year-old former Boland fast-medium bowler, will be standing in his 71st one-day international, having officiated during Pakistan's eight-wicket semi-final win over tournament hosts England in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Sunday's match will be the 44-year-old Kettleborough's 72nd ODI as an umpire.

The former Yorkshire and Middlesex batsman was in the middle for yesterday's second semi-final, when title-holders India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets at Edgbaston.

Australia's Rod Tucker will be the television umpire on Sunday, with Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena the reserve official.

