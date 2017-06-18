India vs Pakistan, live score, Champions Trophy 2017 final, cricket live score: Yuvraj, Dhoni out; 'Men in Blue' crumbling

Latest Update: Shadab continues, Sarfraz resisting the temptation to bring back Amir. Meanwhile, pop quiz -- when was the last time India lost five wickets inside the first 15 overs in an ODI?
Pandya remains combative as usual -- with wickets falling in a heap, he takes on Shadab and allowing for the break, lofts him for a huge six, high over long on, hitting against the turn. 9 in the over
IND vs PAK: After 19 overs,India 89/6 ( Hardik Pandya 24 , Ravindra Jadeja 2)
Preview: A wounded Pakistan will be out for revenge while India will aim to maintain their dominance when the arch-rivals meet in the final of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at The Oval in London on Sunday.
Pakistan have been badly bruised against India this series in their opening group stage match, having lost the game by 124 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method.
India may be ahead against Pakistan in ICC tournaments by an 8-2 margin, but in all ODI tournament finals Pakistan holds a 6-2 edge in the head-to-head battle against India.
Pakistan have managed to bounce back in this tournament, defeating South Africa and Sri Lanka in the group stages and England in the semi-finals to book a berth in the final.
With Pakistan's front-line pacer Mohammad Amir declared fit to play in the final after sitting out the previous match, he alongside new ball bowler Junaid Khan will be the key against India to provide their side with early breakthroughs.
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will also look to use his team's bowling strength to do the damage against an in-form Indian batting line-up.
The spin duo of Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez alongside medium-pacer Rumman Raees -- who made his debut in the semi-finals -- will look to provide depth and variation to the Pakistan bowling line-up.
The batting department for Pakistan under the likes of opener Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman followed by Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez will look to flourish against India having got to good starts in the previous matches but failing to build lethal partnerships.
India, on the other side have looked a balanced side with both their batting and bowling departments having managed to click throughout the tournament.
India opener Shikhar Dhawan is the tournament's leading run scorer with 317 runs in four matches and will look to continue his momentum against Pakistan.
In-form Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have also helped their side look capable enough of chasing any target.
The bowling department for India under the likes of pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have looked solid bowling economically while providing clinical breakthroughs.
Captain Kohli will also look to use off-break spinner Kedar Jadhav -- who took two vital wickets in his previous match against Bangladesh -- alongside Hardik Pandya to deceive the Pakistan batsmen.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan, Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail.
With inputs from IANS
Highlights
OUT! Jadhav skies the last ball of the 17th over while looking for a pull off a back-of-length delivery. Keeper-captain Sarfraz marks this one as his catch, and pouches it safely near silly mid-off. India 72/6
Jadhav c Sarfraz b Shadab 9(13)
Kedhar Jadhav to the wicket, but it is Dhoni on strike to Hassan Ali. On the replay of the Yuvi LBW, meanwhile, you can clearly see Shadab on that LBW telling his captain, pehle pad, pucca, pehle pad. He called it right.
And WICKET!!! HASSAN ALI BOUNCES, DHONI HOOKS, NOT IN CONTROL, STRAIGHT DOWN THE THROAT OF BACKWARD POINT. India 54/5
Dhoni c Imad b Hasan 4(16)
OUT! Now it is the young spin prodigy Shadab's turn to strike! Gets rid of Yuvraj with a delivery that skids through, and raps him plumb in front of middle. India 54/4
Yuvraj lbw Shadab 22(31)
OUT! And now Amir gets rid of the big fish Shikhar Dhawan! What a spell he is having at the moment! Gets the tournament's leading run-scorer's outside edge with a cross-seamer. India 33/3
Dhawan c Sarfraz b Amir 21(22)
OUT! Amir has his man. HUGE WICKET for Pakistan. Kohli departs!
Kohli's luck runs out. He was dropped off the last ball. This time Amir again bowles one that moves away. Kohli is early into his flick and gets a leading edge to backward point where Shadab makes no mistake. Pakistan go wild in celebrations.
DROPPED! Oh dear! Azhar Ali drops Virat Kohli at first slip. Amir with a beautiful outswinger. Kohli gets an outside edge and Azhar juggles before spilling it down.
OUT! What a start for Pakistan! Amir traps Rohit LBW!
It's a length delivery on middle, nips back in sharply. Rohit is comprehensively beaten by the movement as he looks to defend. The ball hits his pads and they all go up in a huge appeal. The umpire raises his finger. Rohit ponders a review but decides against it. Replays show it was hitting top of middle and leg. Umpire's call!
OUT! Kedar Jadhav chips in with a wicket. Babar Azam dances down the wicket to tonk the offie over long off but miscues it to Yuvraj. He departs for a well-made 46. Imad Wasim is the new man in.
OUT! Malik tries going for an awkward tennis-like shot in the fourth ball of the 40th over, and ends up holing out to Jadhav at sweeper cover. Pakistan 247/3
Malik c Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 12(16)
OUT! Fakhar's magnificent innings finally comes to an end as he miscues a length delivery well outside off in the direction of third man, with Jadeja taking a fine catch just outside the circle, running in the opposition direction. Pakistan 200/2
Fakhar c Jadeja b Pandya 114(106)
And its a maiden century for Fakhar Zaman! What a tournament he is having at the moment! Brings up the milestone with a sweep off Ashwin at the start of the 32nd over in the 92nd delivery that he faces. Pakistan 183/1
FIFTY partnership up between Fakhar and Babar in no time, taking just 43 deliveries! Fakhar himself has scored 40 of those runs.
OUT! Azhar has to walk back to the pavilion after setting off for a quick single, without realising that Bumrah at square-leg stopped the ball athletically, and threw it back to the vacant striker's end. Too late for Azhar to turn around by the time Dhoni disturbed the stumps. Pakistan lose their first wicket with 128 on board.
Azhar run out (Bumrah) 59(71)
FOUR! And with that, Fakhar brings up his third consecutive ODI half-century, right after Azhar brings up his! What a tournament he is been having! Pakistan 115/0
Azhar brings up his 12th ODI half-century with a single towards the leg side. He has regained his touch in this tournament, and has reasserted himself as Pakistan's first-choice opening batsman!
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c,wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir
"It's a good pitch. Hopefully we'll score 300-plus here. Today we have nothing to lose, and we'll play good cricket today," says captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Mohammad Amir returns in place of Rumman Raees in what is the only change for the 'GreenShirts'.
Indian team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
"We'll try to exploit the grass cover. But the wicket should remain the same. Things are under control when you're chasing a total down. I'm sure the guys are going to enjoy. We're focusing on our strengths, and looking to play some good cricket out here," says captain Virat Kohli, who announces an unchanged team for the Indians.
TOSS: India win the toss, and captain Virat Kohli elects to field first!
Pitch report: "There is a bit of grass, but it is dead grass, that's because the sun in London is absolutely baked. This is a fresh pitch, not been used at all, and there are some dark areas due to the sun beating down. It is a very good surface. Green and lush outfield. Pakistan will look to get the ball reverse-swinging," says Nasser Hussain.
20:46 (IST)
After 20 overs,India 93/6 ( Hardik Pandya 27 , Ravindra Jadeja 3)
Change in the bowling, Imad Wasim takes over from Hussain Ali, who by his standards has been unusually flat today. Spin now at both ends. Jadeja works a single, then Pandya whips the bowler off his pads for two. Meanwhile, recalling Azhar Mahmood's prescient words now. In an interview to Cricinfo in the lead up to this final, he made a comment that deserves to be engraved on stone: Batsmen win you games, he said, but bowlers win you tournaments. Perhaps fitting then that the best bowling outfit is winning this?
20:43 (IST)
Imad Wasim bowls three balls and goes off the field. It won't affect their chances though.
20:40 (IST)
After 19 overs,India 89/6 ( Hardik Pandya 24 , Ravindra Jadeja 2)
20:38 (IST)
20:37 (IST)
SIX! Hardik Pandya not giving up. He is playing his natural game. He kneels and tonks Shadab over long on for half a dozen.
20:36 (IST)
After 18 overs,India 80/6 ( Hardik Pandya 17 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)
If you are looking for silver linings, there is this: India just beat Pakistan 7-1 in hockey. Anyway. Hassan Ali continues, and Pandya keeps finding runs -- two with a square drive through point this time,
Then the upper cut, superbly played, to a fast bouncer on off stump. That was really quick and Pandya made that difficult shot look easy, landed it one inch short of the boundary. 8 in that over.
20:34 (IST)
FOUR! Second boundary for Hardik Pandya, going for a cheeky ramp shot off a a back-of-length delivery from Hasan in the third delivery of the over. India 80/6
20:32 (IST)
After 17 overs,India 72/6 ( Hardik Pandya 9 , )
Shadab to Hardik, who seems to be untroubled. Middling the ball nicely, driving the spinner at the pitch. Finds the fielder, changes tack, stays back in his crease to the next one and crames it past point for four. Thoughtful batting, that. And he follows up with a fierce hit, on the up, over the bowler's head down the straight field. Fielded there by long on, single.
WICKET: Shadab drops it short, Jadhav tries to pull over midwicket, the ball turns sharply away -- the kind of turn none of the Indian spinners got -- and finds the top edge, high in the air and Sarfraz runs around from behind the stumps and holds. Wicket number two to Shadab, and India folding with astonishing rapidity.
Incredible, really, that the defending champions saved their worst all round performance for this key game.
20:31 (IST)
OUT! Jadhav skies the last ball of the 17th over while looking for a pull off a back-of-length delivery. Keeper-captain Sarfraz marks this one as his catch, and pouches it safely near silly mid-off. India 72/6
Jadhav c Sarfraz b Shadab 9(13)
20:29 (IST)
After 16 overs,India 67/5 ( Kedar Jadhav 9 , Hardik Pandya 4)
Hassan Ali bounces Jadhav to start the 16th over, and the batsman just looks at it sailing over his head. Bounces again and this time the batsman weaves away and smiles down the track at the bowler. And then produces a superb shot -- fuller length on off, an effortless flick sends the ball through midwicket. Perfectly timed and impeccably placed, four to end the over.
20:27 (IST)
FOUR! That's the second boundary for Jadhav, who hasn't given up in what appears to be a lost battle already for the Indians. Guides this one towards cow-corner in the last delivery of the 16th over. India 67/5
20:26 (IST)
20:24 (IST)
After 15 overs,India 62/5 ( Kedar Jadhav 5 , Hardik Pandya 3)
Shadab continues. Pakistan had hidden Hafeez when they played India in the league game; he looked vulnerable again here and that could have been a problem, but Shadab in his first over pulled off a good ball and an even better review to send back one of the better players of spin in the Indian side, and that was pretty much game over; the wicket of Dhoni was a bonus.
Pandya and Jadhav going through the motions here, but Jadhav decides he will go down fighting -- with a short leg under the helmet and Hassan dropping short, the batsman rocks back and thumps him over wide long on to bring up a one bounce four.
20:23 (IST)
After 14 overs,India 55/5 ( Kedar Jadhav 0 , Hardik Pandya 1)
The game is as good as over now; the only point of mild interest is the margin of Pakistan's victory. Disappointed though the Indian fan is likely to be -- and I confess to being one of them -- the fact is that India has been thoroughly outplayed; its bowlers have been made to look ordinary, its batsmen haven't had a clue against top class pace and swing bowling, and here Pakistan is even outfielding the Indians -- Shadab just brought off a diving stop of the highest quality at point when Pandya played a fierce cut.
Hassan Ali to Jadhav, who lets one through outside off.
20:21 (IST)
Pakistan are on an absolute roll!
That googly from Shadab to Yuvi, the follow up leg spin and the confidence to insist for a close review. Remember Shadab is only 18 and this is an ICC event final against India. This is a different Pakistan team. They are playing like they belong at this stage and, boy, do they belong or what.
20:20 (IST)
20:17 (IST)
Kedhar Jadhav to the wicket, but it is Dhoni on strike to Hassan Ali. On the replay of the Yuvi LBW, meanwhile, you can clearly see Shadab on that LBW telling his captain, pehle pad, pucca, pehle pad. He called it right.
And WICKET!!! HASSAN ALI BOUNCES, DHONI HOOKS, NOT IN CONTROL, STRAIGHT DOWN THE THROAT OF BACKWARD POINT. India 54/5
Dhoni c Imad b Hasan 4(16)
20:16 (IST)
20:16 (IST)
After 13 overs,India 54/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 4 , )
Shadab Khan into the attack, Sarfraz rapidly rotating his options to find the best fit to partner Hassan Ali. Yuvraj eases the first ball through square leg for a single. Dhoni skips out, punches on the on, slight misfield as the fielder dives over the ball and they take two.
India's best plan is to attack the 20 overs of spin, never allow Pakistan to get one bowler bowling steadily at one end.
Shadab floats one across Yuvraj, who drives at it, misreads the line entirely. Beaten there and lucky not to touch. Next ball straightens, hits Yuvraj on the pads, huge LBW appeal. Umpire says not out, Pakistan reviews. Shadab insisted on the review, it is out, he insists and Sarfraz gives it to him.
On the replay, pad first and then the bat, impact bang in line and hitting the middle of middle. WICKET.
Shadab Khan produces the wicket out of nowhere.
20:13 (IST)
OUT! Now it is the young spin prodigy Shadab's turn to strike! Gets rid of Yuvraj with a delivery that skids through, and raps him plumb in front of middle. India 54/4
Yuvraj lbw Shadab 22(31)
20:11 (IST)
After 12 overs,India 50/3 ( Yuvraj Singh 21 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)
After that one over from Hafeez that Yuvi took to the cleaners, Hassan Ali into the attack for the first time. Right arm, over, so the angle is across Yuvraj. One slip in place, standing a bit wide; Hassan pulls the length back, Yuvi pulls, good diving stop on the line keeps it down to two.
Again tries that line on leg and middle and Yuvi works it off his hips, one for it. Been timing well, Yuvraj, feet moving nicely and till date, looks unfazed by pace. MS gets one full length ball on off, pushes, finds mid off. MS seems comfortable watching, letting the ball go through if he doesn't really have to play at it. The required rate is still 7.57, not yet in the danger territory if you discount the three big wickets gone.
20:04 (IST)
After 11 overs,India 47/3 ( Yuvraj Singh 18 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)
Amir gets a sixth over on the trot and the way he is bowling, why not? Dhoni settling into his patented crab walk across his stumps to play defensively to the ball slanting across him by the left handed fast bowler. Two slips behind him, Sarfraz attacking flat out with another three in the ring on the off all well inside the circle. MS very watchful, quick to leave anything that looks like it is slanting past the stumps, banking on Amir not bringing it back in from that length. Nearly makes a mistake last ball, going across and lifting his bat high, ball hits the pad but impact is outside line of off. Just outside, but enough to mute the appeal.
19:59 (IST)
19:59 (IST)
After 10 overs,India 47/3 ( Yuvraj Singh 18 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)
Hafeez takes over from Junaid, and actually gets his first ball to turn into Yuvraj, middle to off. But the next ball has the batsman dancing down the track, lifting him easily from the pitch and through wide long on for four.
Fuller length beats the flick, hit on the toe but that is outside line of leg, no issues. Leg bye results. Hafeez now to MS Dhoni, who hasn't come in to bat this early in a long, long time. Dhoni punches a single down the ground, gets off the mark with a single.
Yuvraj down the track to the 5th ball, second time this over, fluent drive through the on, beats the diving fielder and finds the boundary. And then, when Hafeez adjusts his line and goes outside off, Yuvraj stands tall and punches this time through mid off, places it perfectly to end with another four, three in the over to him
19:58 (IST)
Yuvraj gets into the attack by hammering three boundaries off Hafeez in the 10th over. Comes down the track and flicks towards wide long-on in the first one, hammers down the ground on the second, before going inside-out towards deep extra-cover in the last delivery of the over. India 47/3
19:57 (IST)
Mohammad Hafeez is introduced into the attack in the final over of the first powerplay.
19:55 (IST)
19:55 (IST)
Amir again. Bowling with the sort of venom that seems irresistible. Just short, lifting around that off stump and leaving Dhawan late, finds the edge through to the keeper. This is just sensational bowling by a bowler who, till the semifinal, was doing everything he could without ever taking a wicket. Now he has three, and has broken the back of India's batting -- its three best batsmen are back in the hut and the middle order is now wide open.
19:55 (IST)
After 9 overs,India 33/3 ( Yuvraj Singh 6 , )
After three nervous dots, Dhawan pushes the fourth delivery of Amir's fifth over down the ground for a quick single. The fiery left-arm pace though, gets the big fish with a cross-seamer in the last ball of the over. It's all going Pakistan's way at the moment!
19:54 (IST)
19:53 (IST)
OUT! And now Amir gets rid of the big fish Shikhar Dhawan! What a spell he is having at the moment! Gets the tournament's leading run-scorer's outside edge with a cross-seamer. India 33/3
Dhawan c Sarfraz b Amir 21(22)
19:50 (IST)
After 8 overs,India 31/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , Yuvraj Singh 5)
Junaid starts with width outside off to the short length, and Dhawan smacks it through the covers, four. Does it again, even better, when Junaid loses his length again and drops it marginally short outside off. Two fours in the over, Dhawan batting in peak form here. Flicks a single on the on off the fifth. 9 in the over....
19:47 (IST)
FOUR MORE! Dhawan at it again! Cuts the third delivery of the eighth over towards deep point! India 30/2
19:46 (IST)
FOUR! Punched on the backfoot by Dhawan through the covers off Junaid! India 26/2
19:45 (IST)
After 7 overs,India 22/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 11 , Yuvraj Singh 5)
The first innings of this game tested the depth of India's bowling and found it wanting; this innings is testing the depth. Amir continues. Has to change his line and length since he is now bowling to two left handers from over the wicket. Concentrates on getting it off or just outside and looking for movement. The intent is to deny room for the batsman to hit through, and at the pace Amir is bowling, Yuvraj forced to defend, there is neither room nor lesser pace to work with. Yuvraj parks himself on his off and defends grimly at pretty much everything. Amir really grunting with effort now, giving it his everything -- this is the fastest, and sharpest, he has bowled in this tournament. the only time Yuvraj gets room to drive is the last ball -- and he picks out cover standing well inside the ring, no run. Just an LB in this over.
19:41 (IST)
After 6 overs,India 21/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 11 , Yuvraj Singh 5)
Junaid to Dhawan who walks forward, flicks off his pads to the length which was good, but converted into fuller length by that walk, and gets it behind square leg for one. Yuvraj in his turn punches from his off stump, but finds mid on.
Junaid unlike Amir concentrating on line bowling, helps that he is bowling to two left handers, and he is bowling each ball dead straight, along the channel on a good length at his top pace. For a change, bounces the fourth ball, Yuvraj plays a clumsy hook, top edge gets him four behind the keeper. That reminds you of Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan innings.
Junaid increases the length, to around the five meter mark, makes it lift off that length and flash past Yuvraj's edge, beaten there and lucky not to touch to slip. Ends the over with a shorter ball that Yuvraj pushes on the off, no run.
19:38 (IST)
FOUR! Top-edged by Yuvraj off a short delivery from Junaid, and the ball flies over the keeper's head.
19:37 (IST)
After 5 overs,India 16/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 10 , Yuvraj Singh 1)
Amir begins with an inswinging yorker to Dhawan, who can only dig it out. Ball two played to the leg side -- there was a run there, but Yuvi was slow to respond and gets a glare from Dhawan.
Amir bounces, Dhawan controls a pull very nicely, hits it square and finds the fence, first four of the innings to the first hittable ball of the innings.
Pakistan fielding well here. Dhawan pushed the checked drive down the pitch, Shoaib Malik at mid on dives, stops four. BUt the next ball is outside off and Dhawan eases into the drive, plays it to perfection, gets four through extra cover. Pakistan removes the second slip now -- and Dhawan off the back foot punches, in the air and luckily for him, just over point who leapt but couldn't get to it, single to the deep to end a productive over.
19:37 (IST)
19:36 (IST)
Finally some boundaries for the Indians, with Dhawan taking on Amir head on in this over. Pulls the third delivery towards backward square-leg boundary, before crunching one through the covers a couple of deliveries later. Some hope for the Indians as long as he's around.
19:34 (IST)
After 4 overs,India 7/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 1 , Yuvraj Singh 1)
Junaid continues. Bowling a good length here, full on and around off, getting to Yuvraj on the rise, forcing the defense. Then the bouncer, but outside off which causes no problem -- Yuvi doesn't like the fast bouncer on off and middle, so there should be a few of those, but this isn't it.
Back to the full length, Yuvi shapes to pull but hastily brings his bat back into the vertical line and defends -- that was too good a length for that shot. Junaid relentless around that off stump on good length -- zero room for batsmen here and Yuvi defensive. Makes some room to the same line and tries a cover drive to the last ball, but finds the fielder well in the ring.
Junaid keeps the pressure on at his end. If you remember, Bhuvi bowled beautifully, but first Bumrah then Ashwin gave it away at the otehr end when India bowled
19:29 (IST)
19:27 (IST)
After 3 overs, India 7/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 1 , Yuvraj Singh 1)
Amir starts with a ball that squares Kohli up with late movement back in from a line outside off. Kohli gets a thick outer edge, through cover, two for it.
And a sensational ball next up. Very quick, slanting across, hits the line of off, leaves the right hander late, squares him again, finds the edge and Azhar Ali at slip drops the simplest catch you can imagine, straight into his hands and out again and Amir yells out an abusive word in frustration.
WICKET: Next ball, very full on off, Kohli drawn into the push, the movement finds the outside edge, the ball flies to point, caught well there and India have lost its second wicket, Kohli gone and India 6/2.
This has been just incredible bowling from Amir. Top pace, superb line across both right handers, considerable movement in the air and off the deck, great length forcing the batsmen to push at him. Fast bowling at its very best, and what a time for Amir to produce the sort of magic spell he used to be known for.
Yuvraj Singh the new man in. Checks a push to one on line of off, races down to the other end to turn the strike over. Amir ends the over with a good length ball into the middle stump of Dhawan, who defends.
19:24 (IST)
OUT! Amir has his man. HUGE WICKET for Pakistan. Kohli departs!
Kohli's luck runs out. He was dropped off the last ball. This time Amir again bowles one that moves away. Kohli is early into his flick and gets a leading edge to backward point where Shadab makes no mistake. Pakistan go wild in celebrations.
19:23 (IST)
DROPPED! Oh dear! Azhar Ali drops Virat Kohli at first slip. Amir with a beautiful outswinger. Kohli gets an outside edge and Azhar juggles before spilling it down.
19:22 (IST)
Virat Kohli v Junaid Khan in ODIs:
19:22 (IST)
19:22 (IST)
After 2 overs,India 4/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 1 , Virat Kohli (C) 3)
Junaid, with two slips, to Dhawan. And here we go, he plays in front of him and comes running down the track, Kohli yells a no you can hear all over England. Dhawan has this habit of running down for everything.
Good length into off and middle, Dhawan defends. Ball four is short into Dhawan, who hooks, controls it and drags the ball down to fine leg, gets one, brings Kohli on strike to Junaid, who in 22 balls previously has taken Kohli out thrice. Starts with one slanting wide across the right hander, left alone.
The last ball is straightening on off, Kohli again works that single he likes, off his pads to backward square, keeps strike to Amir for the third over.
19:19 (IST)
The highest target successfully chased in an ODI tournament's final is 326 (by India v England at Lord's in 2002).
Pakistan have not lost a match in ICC events after scoring 300-plus while batting first before today. Played - 6, Won - 6.
19:17 (IST)
After 1 overs,India 2/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)
And here we go: India, with the toughest ask of this or any global championship in contemporary memory, needing to score at near 7 and over against a bowling attack that has depth and variety. Dhawan and Rohit will open, and one thing for sure, they will need to go fairly hard from the beginning, because you really can't leave too much for the death against a Pakistan bowling unit adept at reverse swing.
Amir will open the bowling, and Rohit will take first strike. Ball one is wide of off on the slant across the right hander, with two slips waiting; Rohit pushes at it and then looks for it between his feet.
Ball two, lifting and angling across outside off, Rohit lets it through. And, WICKET: Ball three, quick, full, hititng line of leg and straightening down the line, Rohit misses with the attempted flick off the pads and is nailed in front of leg stump. India lose its first wicket with nothing on the board, and Kohli is in early.
Amir had bowled a dream over to Rohit in the first league game, every single ball slanting across and straightening outside off. Here he tested him with two down that line, then straightened his line to force the error.
Kohli, and what a delivery!! Angling across, landing on length at 145 k just around off, straightening, beaten Kohli hollow and flashing past the inside edge. Ball five, fuller, Kohli drives, tentatively, and mid off dives and fields, no run.
Last ball of the over, first runs for India -- Kohli across his stumps, plays off to on with the shut bat face, through square leg and gets two.